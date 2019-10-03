LAKESIDE LUTHERAN H.S.
MONDAY — Warrior burger or Italian chicken patty
TUESDAY — Chili with cheese or grilled cheese with tomato soup
WEDNESDAY — Pulled pork sandwich or sub sandwich
THURSDAY — Spaghetti with meatballs or chicken ranch wrap
FRIDAY — Turkey melt with cheesy hash browns or hot ham and cheese with scalloped potatoes
MONDAY — Bacon cheeseburger
TUESDAY — Turkey with gravy
WEDNESDAY — Pulled pork sandwich
THURSDAY — Breakfast burritos
FRIDAY — Chicken and rice casserole
LM HEAD START BREAKFAST
White milk served daily with each meal
MONDAY — Whole grain cheerios, banana
TUESDAY — Hard boiled egg and cheese stick, pears
WEDNESDAY — Breakfast pizza, peaches
THURSDAY — Whole grain apple cinnamon muffin, mixed fruit
LM ELEMENTARY SCHOOL BREAKFAST
Includes fruit and juice choice and milk
MONDAY — Warm pancakes with syrup
TUESDAY — Toasted cherry frudal and cheese cubes
WEDNESDAY — Breakfast pizza
THURSDAY — Blueberry yogurt and granola parfait
FRIDAY — Mini strawberry cream cheese bagel bites
LM HEAD START LUNCH
White milk served daily with each meal
MONDAY — Baked cheese ravioli
TUESDAY — Popcorn chicken
WEDNESDAY — Sloppy Joes
THURSDAY — Chicken fried rice
LM ELEMENTARY LUNCH
MONDAY — Baked cheese ravioli
BISTRO: Turkey and cheddar pinwheels
TUESDAY — Chicken mashed potato bowl
BISTRO: Protein platter
WEDNESDAY — Sloppy Joes
BISTRO: Sun butter and jelly triangles
THURSDAY — Chicken fried rice
BISTRO: Chicken cobb salad
FRIDAY — Hamburger
BISTRO: Cold pizza
LMMS/LMHS BREAKFAST WEEK #2
MONDAY — Chocolate filled Crescents
TUESDAY — Ham, egg and cheese muffinwich
WEDNESDAY — Pancake sausage wrap
THURSDAY — Breakfast pizza
FRIDAY — French toast sticks
MIDDLE/HIGH SCHOOL LUNCH
MONDAY — Baked cheese ravioli
TUESDAY — Chicken mashed potato bowl
WEDNESDAY — Sloppy Joes
THURSDAY — Chicken fried rice
FRIDAY — Baked cod
JC Senior Dining
Oct. 7 — Oct.11
MONDAY — Glazed ham, sweet potato bake, coleslaw, butterscotch pudding, applesauce, sliced bread
TUESDAY — Swedish meatballs, mashed potatoes, green beans, Butterfinger torte, peach slices, dinner roll
WEDNESDAY — Baked spaghetti, Mixed Italian salad, key lime pie, French bread
THURSDAY — Chicken breast, mashed potatoes, baby carrots, red velvet cake, petite banana, dinner roll
FRIDAY — Pot roast, baby red potatoes, three bean salad, pear slices, cookie, sliced bread
• Coffee, bread and milk are served with each meal.
Seniors wishing to eat at any senior dining site must call Lake Mills City Hall 920-648-2919 one day in advance between 10 a.m. and 12 p.m. The site is located in the Lake Mills Municipal Building. The caterer is Feil’s Catering. Donation amount is $4.
