MONDAY — Taco bowl
TUESDAY — Biscuits and gravy
WEDNESDAY — Spaghetti
THURSDAY — Chicken nuggets
FRIDAY — No Lunch
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
A mix of clouds and sun this morning followed by increasing clouds with showers developing this afternoon. High 71F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%..
Rain showers this evening with numerous thunderstorms developing overnight. Low 56F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
Updated: October 10, 2019 @ 6:20 am
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.