LM HEAD START BREAKFAST
White milk served daily with each meal
MONDAY — Whole grain pancakes, oranges
TUESDAY — Whole grain cheerios, banana
WEDNESDAY — Hard boiled egg and cheese stick, pears
THURSDAY — Whole grain breakfast pizza, peaches
~~~~~~~~~~~~~
LM HEAD START LUNCH
MONDAY — Whole grain mac and cheese
TUESDAY — Tater tot casserole
WEDNESDAY — Whole grain calzones
THURSDAY — Baked potato with ham and cheese
~~~~~~~~~~~~~
LM ELEMENTARY SCHOOL BREAKFAST
Includes fruit and juice choice and milk
MONDAY — Strawberry yogurt and granola parfait
TUESDAY — Apple cinnamon breakfast bar
WEDNESDAY — Toasted cherry frudal
THURSDAY — Breakfast pizza
FRIDAY — Blueberry yogurt and granola parfait
LM ELEMENTARY LUNCH
MONDAY — Mac and cheese
BISTRO: Turkey and cheddar pinwheels
TUESDAY — Tater tot casserole
BISTRO: Protein platter
WEDNESDAY — Calzones
BISTRO: Sunbutter and jelly sandwich
THURSDAY — Baked potato with ham and cheese
BISTRO: Cold pizza
FRIDAY — Chicken patty on a whole grain bun
BISTRO: Chicken cobb salad
~~~~~~~~~~~~~
LMMS/LMHS BREAKFAST
WEEK #1
MONDAY — Mini cini’s
TUESDAY — Egg & cheese biscuit
WEDNESDAY — Breakfast burrito
THURSDAY — No School
FRIDAY — No School
~~~~~~~~~~~~~
MIDDLE/HIGH SCHOOL LUNCH
MONDAY — Mac and cheese
TUESDAY — Tater tot casserole
WEDNESDAY — Calzones
THURSDAY — Baked potato with ham and cheese
FRIDAY — Build your own protein power bowl
