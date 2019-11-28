LM HEAD START BREAKFAST

White milk served daily with each meal

MONDAY — Whole grain pancakes, oranges

TUESDAY — Whole grain cheerios, banana

WEDNESDAY — Hard boiled egg and cheese stick, pears

THURSDAY — Whole grain breakfast pizza, peaches

~~~~~~~~~~~~~

LM HEAD START LUNCH

MONDAY — Whole grain mac and cheese

TUESDAY — Tater tot casserole

WEDNESDAY — Whole grain calzones

THURSDAY — Baked potato with ham and cheese

~~~~~~~~~~~~~

LM ELEMENTARY SCHOOL BREAKFAST

Includes fruit and juice choice and milk

MONDAY — Strawberry yogurt and granola parfait

TUESDAY — Apple cinnamon breakfast bar

WEDNESDAY — Toasted cherry frudal

THURSDAY — Breakfast pizza

FRIDAY — Blueberry yogurt and granola parfait

LM ELEMENTARY LUNCH

MONDAY — Mac and cheese

BISTRO: Turkey and cheddar pinwheels

TUESDAY — Tater tot casserole

BISTRO: Protein platter

WEDNESDAY — Calzones

BISTRO: Sunbutter and jelly sandwich

THURSDAY — Baked potato with ham and cheese

BISTRO: Cold pizza

FRIDAY — Chicken patty on a whole grain bun

BISTRO: Chicken cobb salad

~~~~~~~~~~~~~

LMMS/LMHS BREAKFAST

WEEK #1

MONDAY — Mini cini’s

TUESDAY — Egg & cheese biscuit

WEDNESDAY — Breakfast burrito

THURSDAY — No School

FRIDAY — No School

~~~~~~~~~~~~~

MIDDLE/HIGH SCHOOL LUNCH

MONDAY — Mac and cheese

TUESDAY — Tater tot casserole

WEDNESDAY — Calzones

THURSDAY — Baked potato with ham and cheese

FRIDAY — Build your own protein power bowl

