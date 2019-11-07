LM HEAD START BREAKFAST
White milk served daily with each meal
MONDAY — Mini waffles and syrup, peaches
TUESDAY — Rice Krispie cereal, banana
WEDNESDAY — Pancake sausage wrap on a stick, pears
THURSDAY — Whole grain blueberry muffin, applesauce
~~~~~~~~~~~~~
LM HEAD START LUNCH
MONDAY — Grilled cheese, tomato soup, applesauce
TUESDAY — French toast, eggs, hash brown, pears
WEDNESDAY — Cheese lasagna rollups
THURSDAY — Chicken Alfredo, broccoli, orange wedges
~~~~~~~~~~~~~
LM ELEMENTARY SCHOOL BREAKFAST
Includes fruit and juice choice and milk
MONDAY— Mini cinnamon rolls
TUESDAY — Fresh fruit smoothies and goldfish graham
WEDNESDAY —Sausage and egg muffin sandwich
THURSDAY — Egg and cheese bagel
FRIDAY — Waffles and syrup
LM ELEMENTARY LUNCH
MONDAY — Grilled cheese
BISTRO: Turkey and cheddar pinwheels
TUESDAY — French toast
BISTRO: Italian sub sandwich
WEDNESDAY — Cheese lasagna rollups
BISTRO: Pita and hummus protein plate
THURSDAY — Chicken Alfredo
BISTRO: Ants on a log and bagel
FRIDAY — Pizza Hut Day!
BISTRO: Pretzel sticks and cheese cubes
~~~~~~~~~~~~~
LMMS/LMHS BREAKFAST
WEEK #1
MONDAY — Mini cini’s
TUESDAY — Egg & cheese biscuit
WEDNESDAY — Breakfast burrito
THURSDAY — Toasted cherry frudal
FRIDAY — Sausage and cheese bagel
~~~~~~~~~~~~~
MIDDLE/HIGH SCHOOL LUNCH
MONDAY — Grilled cheese
TUESDAY — French toast
WEDNESDAY — Cheese lasagna rollups
THURSDAY — Chicken Alfredo
FRIDAY — Pizza Hut Day!
