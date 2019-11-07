LM HEAD START BREAKFAST

White milk served daily with each meal

MONDAY — Mini waffles and syrup, peaches

TUESDAY — Rice Krispie cereal, banana

WEDNESDAY — Pancake sausage wrap on a stick, pears

THURSDAY — Whole grain blueberry muffin, applesauce

~~~~~~~~~~~~~

LM HEAD START LUNCH

White milk served daily with each meal

MONDAY — Grilled cheese, tomato soup, applesauce

TUESDAY — French toast, eggs, hash brown, pears

WEDNESDAY — Cheese lasagna rollups

THURSDAY — Chicken Alfredo, broccoli, orange wedges

~~~~~~~~~~~~~

LM ELEMENTARY SCHOOL BREAKFAST

Includes fruit and juice choice and milk

MONDAY— Mini cinnamon rolls

TUESDAY — Fresh fruit smoothies and goldfish graham

WEDNESDAY —Sausage and egg muffin sandwich

THURSDAY — Egg and cheese bagel

FRIDAY — Waffles and syrup

LM ELEMENTARY LUNCH

MONDAY — Grilled cheese

BISTRO: Turkey and cheddar pinwheels

TUESDAY — French toast

BISTRO: Italian sub sandwich

WEDNESDAY — Cheese lasagna rollups

BISTRO: Pita and hummus protein plate

THURSDAY — Chicken Alfredo

BISTRO: Ants on a log and bagel

FRIDAY — Pizza Hut Day!

BISTRO: Pretzel sticks and cheese cubes

~~~~~~~~~~~~~

LMMS/LMHS BREAKFAST

WEEK #1

MONDAY — Mini cini’s

TUESDAY — Egg & cheese biscuit

WEDNESDAY — Breakfast burrito

THURSDAY — Toasted cherry frudal

FRIDAY — Sausage and cheese bagel

~~~~~~~~~~~~~

MIDDLE/HIGH SCHOOL LUNCH

MONDAY — Grilled cheese

TUESDAY — French toast

WEDNESDAY — Cheese lasagna rollups

THURSDAY — Chicken Alfredo

FRIDAY — Pizza Hut Day!

