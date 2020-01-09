LAKESIDE LUTHERAN HIGH SCHOOL
MONDAY — Salisbury steak or chicken stir fry
TUESDAY — Sub sandwich or chicken cordon bleu
WEDNESDAY — Baked potato bar or hot dog
THURSDAY — Chicken fajitas or ham and sausage Jambalaya
FRIDAY — Max snacks or Fiestada pizza
~~~~~~~~~~~~~
ST. PAUL LUTHERAN
MONDAY — Chicken sandwiches
TUESDAY — Grilled cheese with soup
WEDNESDAY — Nachos
THURSDAY — Breakfast burritos
FRIDAY — Chicken Alfredo
~~~~~~~~~~~~~
LM HEAD START BREAKFAST
White milk served daily with each meal
MONDAY — Whole grain blueberry muffin
TUESDAY — Egg and cheese breakfast sandwich
WEDNESDAY — Chex cereal
THURSDAY — Yogurt and granola
~~~~~~~~~~~~~
LM HEAD START LUNCH
White milk served daily with each meal
MONDAY — Whole grain breaded fish sticks
TUESDAY — Walking tacos
WEDNESDAY — BBQ pork sandwich
THURSDAY — Orange chicken with rice
~~~~~~~~~~~~~
LM ELEMENTARY SCHOOL BREAKFAST
Includes fruit and juice choice and milk
MONDAY — Blueberry mini loaf
TUESDAY — Sausage and cheese on an English muffin
WEDNESDAY — Trix Cereal
THURSDAY — Mini cinnamon bun
FRIDAY — Frosted Flakes cereal
~~~~~~~~~~~~~
LM ELEMENTARY LUNCH
MONDAY — Breaded fish sticks
BISTRO: Pita and hummus plate
TUESDAY — Walking tacos
BISTRO: Chicken cobb salad
WEDNESDAY — BBQ pork sandwich
BISTRO: Turkey and provolone sub
THURSDAY — Orange chicken with rice
BISTRO: Taco salad
FRIDAY — Pizza Hut Day!
BISTRO: Fruit and yogurt parfait with granola
~~~~~~~~~~~~~
LMMS/LMHS BREAKFAST WEEK #2
MONDAY — Chocolate filled Crescents
TUESDAY — Ham, egg and cheese muffinwich
WEDNESDAY — Pancake sausage wrap
THURSDAY — Breakfast pizza
FRIDAY — French toast sticks
~~~~~~~~~~~~~
MIDDLE/HIGH
SCHOOL LUNCH
MONDAY — All beef hot dog
TUESDAY — Pizza hot dish
WEDNESDAY — Sweet n sour chicken
THURSDAY — Chicken fajitas
FRIDAY — Build your own burger bar
~~~~~~~~~~~~~
JC Senior Dining
Jan. 13 — Jan. 17
MONDAY — Meatballs in honey mustard sauce, baby red potatoes, California blend vegetables, creamsicle torte, apricot halves, sliced bread
TUESDAY — Ham rolls, sweet potato bake, corn, applesauce cake, fruit cocktail, dinner roll
WEDNESDAY — Baked chicken, twice bake style potatoes, three beans salad, pineapple tidbits, butterscotch pudding, sliced bread
THURSDAY — Beef stroganoff casserole, tossed salad, honey dew melon, chocolate raspberry torte, dinner roll
FRIDAY — Orange chicken, baked potato, wax beans, tapioca pudding, petite banana, sliced bread
• Coffee, bread and milk are served with each meal.
Seniors wishing to eat at any senior dining site must call Lake Mills City Hall 920-648-2919 one day in advance between 10 a.m. and 12 p.m. The site is located in the Lake Mills Municipal Building. The caterer is Feil’s Catering. Donation amount is $4.25
