LAKESIDE LUTHERAN HIGH SCHOOL

MONDAY — Salisbury steak or chicken stir fry

TUESDAY — Sub sandwich or chicken cordon bleu

WEDNESDAY — Baked potato bar or hot dog

THURSDAY — Chicken fajitas or ham and sausage Jambalaya

FRIDAY — Max snacks or Fiestada pizza

ST. PAUL LUTHERAN

MONDAY — Chicken sandwiches

TUESDAY — Grilled cheese with soup

WEDNESDAY — Nachos

THURSDAY — Breakfast burritos

FRIDAY — Chicken Alfredo

LM HEAD START BREAKFAST

White milk served daily with each meal

MONDAY — Whole grain blueberry muffin

TUESDAY — Egg and cheese breakfast sandwich

WEDNESDAY — Chex cereal

THURSDAY — Yogurt and granola

LM HEAD START LUNCH

White milk served daily with each meal

MONDAY — Whole grain breaded fish sticks

TUESDAY — Walking tacos

WEDNESDAY — BBQ pork sandwich

THURSDAY — Orange chicken with rice

LM ELEMENTARY SCHOOL BREAKFAST

Includes fruit and juice choice and milk

MONDAY — Blueberry mini loaf

TUESDAY — Sausage and cheese on an English muffin

WEDNESDAY — Trix Cereal

THURSDAY — Mini cinnamon bun

FRIDAY — Frosted Flakes cereal

LM ELEMENTARY LUNCH

MONDAY — Breaded fish sticks

BISTRO: Pita and hummus plate

TUESDAY — Walking tacos

BISTRO: Chicken cobb salad

WEDNESDAY — BBQ pork sandwich

BISTRO: Turkey and provolone sub

THURSDAY — Orange chicken with rice

BISTRO: Taco salad

FRIDAY — Pizza Hut Day!

BISTRO: Fruit and yogurt parfait with granola

LMMS/LMHS BREAKFAST WEEK #2

MONDAY — Chocolate filled Crescents

TUESDAY — Ham, egg and cheese muffinwich

WEDNESDAY — Pancake sausage wrap

THURSDAY — Breakfast pizza

FRIDAY — French toast sticks

MIDDLE/HIGH

SCHOOL LUNCH

MONDAY — All beef hot dog

TUESDAY — Pizza hot dish

WEDNESDAY — Sweet n sour chicken

THURSDAY — Chicken fajitas

FRIDAY — Build your own burger bar

JC Senior Dining

Jan. 13 — Jan. 17

MONDAY — Meatballs in honey mustard sauce, baby red potatoes, California blend vegetables, creamsicle torte, apricot halves, sliced bread

TUESDAY — Ham rolls, sweet potato bake, corn, applesauce cake, fruit cocktail, dinner roll

WEDNESDAY — Baked chicken, twice bake style potatoes, three beans salad, pineapple tidbits, butterscotch pudding, sliced bread

THURSDAY — Beef stroganoff casserole, tossed salad, honey dew melon, chocolate raspberry torte, dinner roll

FRIDAY — Orange chicken, baked potato, wax beans, tapioca pudding, petite banana, sliced bread

• Coffee, bread and milk are served with each meal.

Seniors wishing to eat at any senior dining site must call Lake Mills City Hall 920-648-2919 one day in advance between 10 a.m. and 12 p.m. The site is located in the Lake Mills Municipal Building. The caterer is Feil’s Catering. Donation amount is $4.25

