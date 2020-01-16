Wisconsin student entries welcome 2020 Governor’s Business Plan Contest 19 hrs ago 0 Looking for a self-directed project this semester that can lead to prizes, mentoring and live connections to the business world? The 17th annual Wisconsin Governor’s B…
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.