MONDAY — Ham rolls, sweet potato bake, coleslaw, tapioca pudding, applesauce, sliced bread

TUESDAY — Lasagna casserole, mixed Italian salad, ice cream cup, fruited gelatin, French bread WEDNESDAY — Swiss steak, mashed potatoes, summer blend vegetables, pear slices, cookie, sliced bread

THURSDAY — Chicken Marsala, baby red potatoes, birthday cake, apple slices, dinner roll

FRIDAY — BBQ pork cutler, baked beans, broccoli cuts, butterscotch pudding, honeydew melon, sliced bread

• Coffee, bread and milk are served with each meal.

Seniors wishing to eat at any senior dining site must call Lake Mills City Hall 920-648-2919 one day in advance between 10 a.m. and 12 p.m. The site is located in the Lake Mills Municipal Building. The caterer is Feil’s Catering. Donation amount is $4.­25

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.