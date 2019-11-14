MONDAY — Pork steak, mashed potatoes, red cabbage, coconut cream pie, applesauce, sliced bread
TUESDAY — Chicken, broccoli and rice casserole, three bean salad, fruit cocktail, cookie, dinner roll
WEDNESDAY — Chopped steak in burgundy mushroom sauce, mashed potatoes, baby carrots, ice cream cup, pear slices, sliced bread
THURSDAY — Hawaiian meatballs, baked potato, spinach salad with raspberry vinaigrette, Butterfinger torte, petite banana, dinner roll
FRIDAY — Chicken chow mein over brown rice, broccoli cuts, pineapple tidbits, sugar cookie, sliced bread
• Coffee, bread and milk are served with each meal.
Seniors wishing to eat at any senior dining site must call Lake Mills City Hall 920-648-2919 one day in advance between 10 a.m. and 12 p.m. The site is located in the Lake Mills Municipal Building. The caterer is Feil’s Catering. Donation amount is $4.25
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.