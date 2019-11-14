MONDAY — Pork steak, mashed potatoes, red cabbage, coconut cream pie, applesauce, sliced bread

TUESDAY — Chicken, broccoli and rice casserole, three bean salad, fruit cocktail, cookie, dinner roll

WEDNESDAY — Chopped steak in burgundy mushroom sauce, mashed potatoes, baby carrots, ice cream cup, pear slices, sliced bread

THURSDAY — Hawaiian meatballs, baked potato, spinach salad with raspberry vinaigrette, Butterfinger torte, petite banana, dinner roll

FRIDAY — Chicken chow mein over brown rice, broccoli cuts, pineapple tidbits, sugar cookie, sliced bread

• Coffee, bread and milk are served with each meal.

Seniors wishing to eat at any senior dining site must call Lake Mills City Hall 920-648-2919 one day in advance between 10 a.m. and 12 p.m. The site is located in the Lake Mills Municipal Building. The caterer is Feil’s Catering. Donation amount is $4.­25

