LM HEAD START BREAKFAST

White milk served daily with each meal

MONDAY — Whole grain blueberry muffin, cheese cubes, applesauce

TUESDAY — Whole grain waffles, juice

WEDNESDAY — Yogurt and granola, banana

THURSDAY — Banana bread, cheese stick, apple slices

~~~~~~~~~~~~~

LM HEAD START LUNCH

MONDAY — All beef hot dogs on a bun, potato edges, peaches

TUESDAY — Shepard’s Pie, corn bread, green beans, pineapple

WEDNESDAY — Tacos on whole grain shells, pinto beans, corn, applesauce

THURSDAY — Whole grain grilled cheese, chicken noodle soup, mixed fruit

~~~~~~~~~~~~~

BREAKFAST AFTER THE BELL

Includes fruit and juice choice and milk

MONDAY — Apple Jacks Cereal, whole grain snack

TUESDAY — Blueberry waffles, banana

WEDNESDAY — Go Gurt, whole grain Scooby snacks, craisins

THURSDAY — Banana bread, cheese stick, apple slices

FRIDAY — Trix cereal, whole grain snack

~~~~~~~~~~~~~

LAKE MILLS SCHOOL DISTRICT LUNCH

MONDAY — All beef hot dog with chili

BISTRO: Taco salad

TUESDAY — Shepard’s Pie, corn bread

BISTRO: Fruit and yogurt parfait with granola

WEDNESDAY — Tacos, pinto beans

BISTRO: Pita and hummus plate

THURSDAY — Grilled cheese, chicken noodle soup

BISTRO: Protein platter

FRIDAY — Pizza Hut Day

BISTRO: Sunbutter and jelly sandwich

~~~~~~~~~~~~~

LMMS/LMHS BREAKFAST

On the Move Breakfast Bags: 1 - Variety of cereal, PBJ Uncrustable or Muffin - all include fruit and milk

WEEK #1

MONDAY — Mini cini’s

TUESDAY — Egg & cheese biscuit

WEDNESDAY — Breakfast burrito

THURSDAY — Toasted cherry frudal

FRIDAY — Sausage and cheese bagel

