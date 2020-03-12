LM HEAD START BREAKFAST
White milk served daily with each meal
MONDAY — Whole grain blueberry muffin, cheese cubes, applesauce
TUESDAY — Whole grain waffles, juice
WEDNESDAY — Yogurt and granola, banana
THURSDAY — Banana bread, cheese stick, apple slices
~~~~~~~~~~~~~
LM HEAD START LUNCH
MONDAY — All beef hot dogs on a bun, potato edges, peaches
TUESDAY — Shepard’s Pie, corn bread, green beans, pineapple
WEDNESDAY — Tacos on whole grain shells, pinto beans, corn, applesauce
THURSDAY — Whole grain grilled cheese, chicken noodle soup, mixed fruit
~~~~~~~~~~~~~
BREAKFAST AFTER THE BELL
Includes fruit and juice choice and milk
MONDAY — Apple Jacks Cereal, whole grain snack
TUESDAY — Blueberry waffles, banana
WEDNESDAY — Go Gurt, whole grain Scooby snacks, craisins
THURSDAY — Banana bread, cheese stick, apple slices
FRIDAY — Trix cereal, whole grain snack
~~~~~~~~~~~~~
LAKE MILLS SCHOOL DISTRICT LUNCH
MONDAY — All beef hot dog with chili
BISTRO: Taco salad
TUESDAY — Shepard’s Pie, corn bread
BISTRO: Fruit and yogurt parfait with granola
WEDNESDAY — Tacos, pinto beans
BISTRO: Pita and hummus plate
THURSDAY — Grilled cheese, chicken noodle soup
BISTRO: Protein platter
FRIDAY — Pizza Hut Day
BISTRO: Sunbutter and jelly sandwich
~~~~~~~~~~~~~
LMMS/LMHS BREAKFAST
On the Move Breakfast Bags: 1 - Variety of cereal, PBJ Uncrustable or Muffin - all include fruit and milk
WEEK #1
MONDAY — Mini cini’s
TUESDAY — Egg & cheese biscuit
WEDNESDAY — Breakfast burrito
THURSDAY — Toasted cherry frudal
FRIDAY — Sausage and cheese bagel
