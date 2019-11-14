LM HEAD START BREAKFAST

White milk served daily with each meal

MONDAY — Whole grain biscuit and peanut butter, craisins

TUESDAY — String cheese ad hard boiled egg, pineapple

WEDNESDAY — Chocolate muffin, oranges

THURSDAY — Whole grain Chex cereal, peaches

LM HEAD START LUNCH

White milk served daily with each meal

MONDAY — Chicken nuggets

TUESDAY — Meatball hoagie

WEDNESDAY — Chicken nachos

THURSDAY — Roasted turkey

LM ELEMENTARY SCHOOL BREAKFAST

Includes fruit and juice choice and milk

MONDAY — Pancakes and syrup

TUESDAY — Pancake on a stick

WEDNESDAY — Potato round and muffin

THURSDAY — Super donut

FRIDAY — Strawberry yogurt

LM ELEMENTARY LUNCH

MONDAY — Chicken nuggets

BISTRO: Roast beef and cheese sub

TUESDAY — Meatball hoagie

BISTRO: Fruit, yogurt and granola parfait

WEDNESDAY — Chicken nuggets

BISTRO: Taco salad

THURSDAY — Roasted turkey

BISTRO: Cheese sandwich

FRIDAY — Cheeseburger

BISTRO: Cold pizza

LMMS/LMHS BREAKFAST

WEEK #2

MONDAY — Chocolate filled Crescents

TUESDAY — Ham, egg and cheese muffinwich

WEDNESDAY — Pancake sausage wrap

THURSDAY — Breakfast pizza

FRIDAY — French toast sticks

MIDDLE/HIGH

SCHOOL LUNCH

MONDAY — Chicken nuggets

TUESDAY — Meatball hoagie

WEDNESDAY — Chicken nuggets

THURSDAY — Roasted turkey

FRIDAY — (ES) Cheeseburger (MS & HS) Breaded fish sandwich with cheese

