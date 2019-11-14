LM HEAD START BREAKFAST
White milk served daily with each meal
MONDAY — Whole grain biscuit and peanut butter, craisins
TUESDAY — String cheese ad hard boiled egg, pineapple
WEDNESDAY — Chocolate muffin, oranges
THURSDAY — Whole grain Chex cereal, peaches
~~~~~~~~~~~~~
LM HEAD START LUNCH
White milk served daily with each meal
MONDAY — Chicken nuggets
TUESDAY — Meatball hoagie
WEDNESDAY — Chicken nachos
THURSDAY — Roasted turkey
~~~~~~~~~~~~~
LM ELEMENTARY SCHOOL BREAKFAST
Includes fruit and juice choice and milk
MONDAY — Pancakes and syrup
TUESDAY — Pancake on a stick
WEDNESDAY — Potato round and muffin
THURSDAY — Super donut
FRIDAY — Strawberry yogurt
LM ELEMENTARY LUNCH
MONDAY — Chicken nuggets
BISTRO: Roast beef and cheese sub
TUESDAY — Meatball hoagie
BISTRO: Fruit, yogurt and granola parfait
WEDNESDAY — Chicken nuggets
BISTRO: Taco salad
THURSDAY — Roasted turkey
BISTRO: Cheese sandwich
FRIDAY — Cheeseburger
BISTRO: Cold pizza
~~~~~~~~~~~~~
LMMS/LMHS BREAKFAST
WEEK #2
MONDAY — Chocolate filled Crescents
TUESDAY — Ham, egg and cheese muffinwich
WEDNESDAY — Pancake sausage wrap
THURSDAY — Breakfast pizza
FRIDAY — French toast sticks
~~~~~~~~~~~~~
MIDDLE/HIGH
SCHOOL LUNCH
MONDAY — Chicken nuggets
TUESDAY — Meatball hoagie
WEDNESDAY — Chicken nuggets
THURSDAY — Roasted turkey
FRIDAY — (ES) Cheeseburger (MS & HS) Breaded fish sandwich with cheese
