JC Senior Dining
Jan. 27 - Jan. 31
MONDAY — Meatloaf, baby red potatoes, green beans, fruited gelatin, chocolate pudding, sliced bread
TUESDAY — Baked chicken, garlic mashed potato, copper penny salad, pineapple tidbits, cookie, dinner roll
WEDNESDAY — Beef stew, tossed salad, orange sherbet, apple slices, cheddar biscuit
THURSDAY — BBQ pork cutlet, red beans and rice, broccoli cuts, petite banana, carrot cake, dinner roll
FRIDAY — Salisbury steak, mashed potatoes, peas and carrots, peach slices, fudge brownie, sliced bread
• Coffee, bread and milk are served with each meal.
Seniors wishing to eat at any senior dining site must call Lake Mills City Hall 920-648-2919 one day in advance between 10 a.m. and 12 p.m. The site is located in the Lake Mills Municipal Building. The caterer is Feil’s Catering. Donation amount is $4.25
