LAKESIDE LUTHERAN H.S.
MONDAY — No School
TUESDAY — Build a Warrior burger or spicy chicken patty
WEDNESDAY — Grilled cheese with tomato soup or chili with cheese
THURSDAY — Spaghetti with meatballs
FRIDAY — Cheese sticks with marinara sauce or pepperoni pizza
~~~~~~~~~~~~~
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.