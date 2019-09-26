LM HEAD START BREAKFAST
White milk served daily with each meal
MONDAY — Chex cereal, applesauce
TUESDAY — Whole grain chex cereal, peaches
WEDNESDAY — Trix yogurt, blueberries
THURSDAY — Whole grain pancakes, oranges
~~~~~~~~~~~~~
LM ELEMENTARY SCHOOL BREAKFAST
Includes fruit and juice choice and milk
MONDAY — Apple frudal
TUESDAY — Sausage and egg muffin sandwich with cheese
WEDNESDAY — Breakfast burrito
THURSDAY — Strawberry yogurt and granola parfait
FRIDAY — Banana chocolate breakfast bar and string cheese
~~~~~~~~~~~~~
LM HEAD START LUNCH
White milk served daily with each meal
MONDAY — Pizza stix and sauce
TUESDAY — Tater tot casserole
WEDNESDAY — Calzone and marina sauce
THURSDAY — Baked potato with ham and cheese
~~~~~~~~~~~~~
LM ELEMENTARY LUNCH
MONDAY — Pizza sticks and sauce
BISTRO: Ham and cheese sub
TUESDAY — Tater tot casserole
BISTRO: Chef salad and breadstick
WEDNESDAY — Calzone and marinara sauce
BISTRO: Yogurt, fruit and granola parfait
THURSDAY — Baked potato with ham and cheese
BISTRO: Pretzel sticks and cheese cubes
FRIDAY — Chicken sandwich
BISTRO: Hummus platter
~~~~~~~~~~~~~
LMMS/LMHS BREAKFAST
WEEK #1
MONDAY — Mini cini’s
TUESDAY — Egg & cheese biscuit
WEDNESDAY — Breakfast burrito
THURSDAY — Toasted cherry frudal
FRIDAY — Sausage and cheese bagel
~~~~~~~~~~~~~
MIDDLE/HIGH SCHOOL LUNCH
MONDAY — Pizza sticks and sauce
TUESDAY — Tater tot casserole
WEDNESDAY — Calzone and marinara sauce
THURSDAY — Baked potato bar
FRIDAY — Burger bar includes veggie and pizza burgers
