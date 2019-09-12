Sun Prairie, WI (53590)

Today

Showers this morning then scattered thunderstorms developing during the afternoon hours. A few storms may be severe. High 69F. Winds E at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms this evening will give way to steady rain overnight. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low near 65F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall possibly over one inch.