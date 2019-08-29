LAKESIDE LUTHERAN HIGH SCHOOL

MONDAY — No School

TUESDAY — Build a Warrior burger or spicy chicken patty

WEDNESDAY — Grilled cheese with tomato soup or chili with cheese

THURSDAY — Spaghetti with meatballs

FRIDAY — Cheese sticks with marinara sauce or pepperoni pizza

ST. PAUL ELEMENTARY

MONDAY — No School

TUESDAY — Pizza sliders

WEDNESDAY — Beef pita pocket

THURSDAY —Loaded baked potato

FRIDAY — Mexican lasagna

LM HEAD START BREAKFAST

White milk served daily with each meal

MONDAY — No School

TUESDAY — Whole grain toast, applesauce

WEDNESDAY — Whole grain Life cereal, peaches

THURSDAY — Trix yogurt, blueberries

LM ELEMENTARY SCHOOL BREAKFAST

Includes fruit and juice choice and milk

MONDAY — No School

TUESDAY — Breakfast burrito

WEDNESDAY — Banana chocolate chip breakfast bar

THURSDAY — Pancakes and syrup

FRIDAY — Breakfast pizza

LM HEAD START LUNCH

White milk served daily with each meal

MONDAY — No School

TUESDAY — Whole grain chicken nuggets

WEDNESDAY — Pulled pork sandwich

THURSDAY — Whole grain breaded chicken patty

LM ELEMENTARY LUNCH

MONDAY — No School

TUESDAY — Chicken nuggets

BISTRO BOX — Ham and cheese sub

WEDNESDAY — Pulled pork sandwich

BISTRO BOX — Chef salad and breadstick

THURSDAY — Macaroni and cheese

BISTRO BOX — Yogurt, fruit and granola parfait

FRIDAY — Breaded chicken patty

BISTRO BOX — Pretzel sticks and cheese cubes

LMMS/LMHS BREAKFAST

WEEK #1

MONDAY — Mini cini’s

TUESDAY — Egg & cheese biscuit

WEDNESDAY — Breakfast burrito

THURSDAY — Toasted cherry frudal

FRIDAY — Sausage and cheese bagel

MIDDLE/HIGH SCHOOL LUNCH

MONDAY — No School

TUESDAY — Chicken nuggets

WEDNESDAY — Pulled pork sandwich

THURSDAY — Spaghetti and meatballs

FRIDAY — Teriyaki chicken bowl

JC Senior Dining

MONDAY — Happy Labor Day — Meal Site Closed

TUESDAY — Roast pork loin, mashed potatoes, California vegetable, apple slices, ice cream cup, dinner roll

WEDNESDAY — Chicken and a biscuit casserole, tossed salad, tapioca pudding, cantaloupe slice

THURSDAY — Meatloaf, garlic mashed potatoes, peas and carrots, peach slices, birthday cake, dinner roll

FRIDAY — Chili casserole, winter blend vegetables, fruit cocktail, chocolate pudding, cornbread

• Coffee, bread and milk are served with each meal.

Seniors wishing to eat at any senior dining site must call Lake Mills City Hall 920-648-2919 one day in advance between 10 a.m. and 12 p.m. The site is located in the Lake Mills Municipal Building. The caterer is Feil’s Catering. Donation amount is $4.

