LAKESIDE LUTHERAN H.S.
MONDAY — Hamburger or Cheeseburger or chicken ala king
TUESDAY — Regular or spicy chicken patty
WEDNESDAY — Walking taco or Asian rice bowl
THURSDAY — Turkey and gravy or cheesy southwest chicken
FRIDAY — Chicken pizza quesadilla or cheese pizza pie
