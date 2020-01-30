LM HEAD START BREAKFAST

White milk served daily with each meal

MONDAY — Rice Krispie cereal, peaches

TUESDAY — Whole grain pancakes on a stick

WEDNESDAY — Whole grain banana muffins, apple slices

THURSDAY — Whole grain apple cinnamon muffin, mixed fruits

~~~~~~~~~~~~~

LM HEAD START LUNCH

White milk served daily with each meal

MONDAY — Whole grain mini corn dogs

TUESDAY — Whole grain cheese quesadilla

WEDNESDAY — Chicken bites

THURSDAY — Italian meatball hoagie

~~~~~~~~~~~~~

LM ELEMENTARY SCHOOL BREAKFAST

Includes fruit and juice choice and milk

MONDAY — Go Gurt Stick, honey graham snack

TUESDAY — Hot ham and cheese on a whole grain kaiser roll, apple slices

WEDNESDAY — Cinnamon Toast Crunch, whole grain snack

THURSDAY — Maple waffles, banana

FRIDAY — Ultimate oatmeal breakfast round, applesauce

~~~~~~~~~~~~~

BREAKFAST AFTER THE BELL!

MONDAY — Lucky charms, whole grain snack, juice

TUESDAY — Banana bread, cheese stick, apple slices

WEDNESDAY — Bacon egg and cheese, hash brown, whole grain graham and craisin

THURSDAY — Apple frudal, banana

FRIDAY — Multigrain Cheerios, whole grain snack, juice

~~~~~~~~~~~~~

LAKE MILLS SCHOOL DISTRICT LUNCH

MONDAY — Whole grain mini corn dogs

BISTRO: Fruit and yogurt parfait

TUESDAY — Cheese quesadilla

BISTRO: Taco salad

WEDNESDAY — Chicken

BISTRO: Italian sub

THURSDAY — Italian meatball hoagie

BISTRO: Ants on a log

FRIDAY — Breaded chicken patty

BISTRO: Breaded chicken patty

~~~~~~~~~~~~~

LMMS/LMHS BREAKFAST

On the Move Breakfast Bags: 1 - Variety of cereal, PBJ Uncrustable or Muffin - all include fruit and milk

WEEK #1

MONDAY — Mini cini’s

TUESDAY — Egg & cheese biscuit

WEDNESDAY — Breakfast burrito

THURSDAY — Toasted cherry frudal

FRIDAY — Sausage and cheese bagel

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.