LAKESIDE LUTHERAN H.S.
MONDAY — Meatball marinara sub or macaroni and cheese
TUESDAY — Grab and go lunch
WEDNESDAY — Grab and go lunch
THURSDAY — Grab and go lunch
FRIDAY — No lunch
~~~~~~~~~~~~~
ST. PAUL LUTHERAN
MONDAY — Beef stroganoff
TUESDAY — Pizza
WEDNESDAY — Chicken nuggets
THURSDAY — Pulled pork sandwich
FRIDAY — No School
~~~~~~~~~~~~~
LM HEAD START BREAKFAST
White milk served daily with each meal
MONDAY — Whole grain blueberry muffin, applesauce
TUESDAY — Whole grain biscuit and soy butter, craisins
WEDNESDAY — String cheese and hard boiled egg, pineapple
THURSDAY — Trix yogurt, blueberries
~~~~~~~~~~~~~
LM HEAD START LUNCH
White milk served daily with each meal
MONDAY — Whole grain, breaded fish stick
TUESDAY — Chicken noodle soup
WEDNESDAY — BBQ pork sandwich
THURSDAY — Orange chicken with rice
~~~~~~~~~~~~~
LM ELEMENTARY SCHOOL BREAKFAST
Includes fruit and juice choice and milk
MONDAY — Honey graham crackers and hash brown potatoes
TUESDAY — Ham, egg and cheese biscuit sandwich
WEDNESDAY — Mini cinnamon rolls, cheese cubes
THURSDAY — Chocolate muffin and hard boiled egg
FRIDAY — French toast sticks with warm cinnamon
LM ELEMENTARY LUNCH
MONDAY — Breaded fish sticks
BISTRO: Protein platter
TUESDAY — Chicken noodle soup
BISTRO: Chef salad
WEDNESDAY — BBQ Pork Sandwich
BISTRO: Turkey and provolone sub
THURSDAY — Orange chicken with rice
BISTRO: Taco salad
FRIDAY — Pizza Hut Day
BISTRO: Fruit and yogurt parfait with granola
~~~~~~~~~~~~~
LMMS/LMHS BREAKFAST WEEK #1
MONDAY — Mini cini’s
TUESDAY — Egg & cheese biscuit
WEDNESDAY — Breakfast burrito
THURSDAY — Toasted cherry frudal
FRIDAY — Sausage and cheese bagel
~~~~~~~~~~~~~
MIDDLE/HIGH SCHOOL LUNCH
MONDAY — Breaded fish sticks
TUESDAY — Chicken noodle soup
WEDNESDAY — BBQ Pork Sandwich
THURSDAY — Orange chicken with rice
FRIDAY — Pizza Hut Day
~~~~~~~~~~~~~
JC Senior Dining
Dec. 16 — Dec. 20
MONDAY — Meatloaf, calico bean casserole, broccoli cuts, apple slices, orange sherbet, sliced bread
TUESDAY — Pork Jaegerschnitzel, mashed potatoes, pickled beet salad, peach slices, cookie, dinner roll
WEDNESDAY — Teriyaki chicken, baby red potatoes, baby carrots, pineapple tidbits, sliced bread
THURSDAY — Salisbury steak, mashed potatoes, corn, peach slices, chocolate raspberry torte, dinner roll
FRIDAY — Glazed ham, squash, tossed salad, cinnamon roll, applesauce, sliced bread
• Coffee, bread and milk are served with each meal.
Seniors wishing to eat at any senior dining site must call Lake Mills City Hall 920-648-2919 one day in advance between 10 a.m. and 12 p.m. The site is located in the Lake Mills Municipal Building. The caterer is Feil’s Catering. Donation amount is $4.25
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.