JC Senior Dining
Jan. 13 - Jan. 17
MONDAY — Meatballs in honey mustard sauce, baby red potatoes, California blend vegetables, creamsicle torte, apricot halves, sliced bread
TUESDAY — Ham rolls, sweet potato bake, corn, applesauce cake, fruit cocktail, dinner roll
WEDNESDAY — Baked chicken, twice bake style potatoes, three beans salad, pineapple tidbits, butterscotch pudding, sliced bread
THURSDAY — Beef stroganoff casserole, tossed salad, honey dew melon, chocolate raspberry torte, dinner roll
FRIDAY — Orange chicken, baked potato, wax beans, tapioca pudding, petite banana, sliced bread
• Coffee, bread and milk are served with each meal.
Seniors wishing to eat at any senior dining site must call Lake Mills City Hall 920-648-2919 one day in advance between 10 a.m. and 12 p.m. The site is located in the Lake Mills Municipal Building. The caterer is Feil’s Catering. Donation amount is $4.25
