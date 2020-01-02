JC Senior Dining
Jan. 6 - Jan. 10
MONDAY — Roast pork loin, mashed potatoes, summer blend vegetables, cinnamon roll, applesauce, sliced bread
TUESDAY — Baked spaghetti, Italian blend vegetables, cantaloupe slice, vanilla pudding, French bread
WEDNESDAY — Smoked sausage, calico bean salad, coleslaw, apple slices, ice cream, sliced bread
THURSDAY — Chicken teriyaki, baked potato, spinach salad with raspberry vinaigrette, ambrosia dessert, pear slices, dinner roll
FRIDAY — Chopped steak in burgundy mushroom sauce, mashed potatoes, green beans, red velvet cake, peach slices, sliced bread
• Coffee, bread and milk are served with each meal.
Seniors wishing to eat at any senior dining site must call Lake Mills City Hall 920-648-2919 one day in advance between 10 a.m. and 12 p.m. The site is located in the Lake Mills Municipal Building. The caterer is Feil’s Catering. Donation amount is $4.25
