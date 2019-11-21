Sun Prairie, WI (53590)

Today

Cloudy with occasional rain...mainly in the morning. Morning high of 50F with temps falling to near 40. SSW winds shifting to NW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Cloudy skies early, followed by partial clearing. Low 22F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph.