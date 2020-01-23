LAKE MILLS HEAD START BREAKFAST
White milk served daily with each meal
MONDAY — Yogurt and granola, pears
TUESDAY — Hot ham and cheese on a whole grain roll
WEDNESDAY — Multigrain Cheerios, string cheese
THURSDAY — Whole grain waffles, banana
~~~~~~~~~~~~~
LAKE MILLS HEAD START LUNCH
White milk served daily with each meal
MONDAY — Whole grain cheese, tomato soup, pineapple
TUESDAY — Spaghetti and meat sauce, green beans, banana
WEDNESDAY — Beef nachos, black beans, rice, peaches
THURSDAY — Whole grain pancakes, eggs, hash brown, applesauce
~~~~~~~~~~~~~
LAKE MILLS ELEMENTARY SCHOOL BREAKFAST
Includes fruit and juice choice and milk
MONDAY — Go Gurt Stick, honey graham snack
TUESDAY — Hot ham and cheese on a whole grain kaiser roll, apple slices
WEDNESDAY — Cinnamon Toast Crunch, whole grain snack
THURSDAY — Maple waffles, banana
FRIDAY — Ultimate oatmeal breakfast round, applesauce
~~~~~~~~~~~~~
LAKE MILLS ELEMENTARY LUNCH
MONDAY — Grilled cheese
BISTRO: Sun butter and jelly sandwich
TUESDAY – Spaghetti and meat sauce
BISTRO: Roast beef slider
WEDNESDAY — Beef nachos
BISTRO: Meat and cheese with whole grain crackers
THURSDAY — Pancakes
BISTRO: Turkey and cheese sub
FRIDAY — Chicken nuggets
BISTRO: Cold pizza
~~~~~~~~~~~~~
LMMS/LMHS BREAKFAST
On the Move Breakfast Bags: 1 - Variety of cereal, PBJ Uncrustable or Muffin - all include fruit and milk
WEEK #1
MONDAY — Mini cini’s
TUESDAY — Egg & cheese biscuit
WEDNESDAY — Breakfast burrito
THURSDAY — Toasted cherry frudal
FRIDAY — Sausage and cheese bagel
~~~~~~~~~~~~~
MIDDLE/HIGH SCHOOL LUNCH
MONDAY — Grilled cheese
TUESDAY — Spaghetti and meat sauce
WEDNESDAY — Beef nachos
THURSDAY — Pancakes
FRIDAY — Chicken nuggets
