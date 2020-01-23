LAKE MILLS HEAD START BREAKFAST

White milk served daily with each meal

MONDAY — Yogurt and granola, pears

TUESDAY — Hot ham and cheese on a whole grain roll

WEDNESDAY — Multigrain Cheerios, string cheese

THURSDAY — Whole grain waffles, banana

~~~~~~~~~~~~~

LAKE MILLS HEAD START LUNCH

White milk served daily with each meal

MONDAY — Whole grain cheese, tomato soup, pineapple

TUESDAY — Spaghetti and meat sauce, green beans, banana

WEDNESDAY — Beef nachos, black beans, rice, peaches

THURSDAY — Whole grain pancakes, eggs, hash brown, applesauce

~~~~~~~~~~~~~

LAKE MILLS ELEMENTARY SCHOOL BREAKFAST

Includes fruit and juice choice and milk

MONDAY — Go Gurt Stick, honey graham snack

TUESDAY — Hot ham and cheese on a whole grain kaiser roll, apple slices

WEDNESDAY — Cinnamon Toast Crunch, whole grain snack

THURSDAY — Maple waffles, banana

FRIDAY — Ultimate oatmeal breakfast round, applesauce

~~~~~~~~~~~~~

LAKE MILLS ELEMENTARY LUNCH

MONDAY — Grilled cheese

BISTRO: Sun butter and jelly sandwich

TUESDAY – Spaghetti and meat sauce

BISTRO: Roast beef slider

WEDNESDAY — Beef nachos

BISTRO: Meat and cheese with whole grain crackers

THURSDAY — Pancakes

BISTRO: Turkey and cheese sub

FRIDAY — Chicken nuggets

BISTRO: Cold pizza

~~~~~~~~~~~~~

LMMS/LMHS BREAKFAST

On the Move Breakfast Bags: 1 - Variety of cereal, PBJ Uncrustable or Muffin - all include fruit and milk

WEEK #1

MONDAY — Mini cini’s

TUESDAY — Egg & cheese biscuit

WEDNESDAY — Breakfast burrito

THURSDAY — Toasted cherry frudal

FRIDAY — Sausage and cheese bagel

~~~~~~~~~~~~~

MIDDLE/HIGH SCHOOL LUNCH

MONDAY — Grilled cheese

TUESDAY — Spaghetti and meat sauce

WEDNESDAY — Beef nachos

THURSDAY — Pancakes

FRIDAY — Chicken nuggets

