LAKESIDE LUTHERAN H.S.
MONDAY — Carrots sticks and juice or BBQ chicken flatbread
TUESDAY — Meatball mashed potato bowl or ham and cheese on pretzel bun
WEDNESDAY — No School
THURSDAY — Orange chicken over rice, or pork roast
FRIDAY — Fish sandwich or ribb patty
