LAKESIDE LUTHERAN H.S.

MONDAY — Hamburger or Cheeseburger or chicken ala king

TUESDAY — Regular or spicy chicken patty

WEDNESDAY — Walking taco or Asian rice bowl

THURSDAY — Turkey and gravy or cheesy southwest chicken

FRIDAY — Chicken pizza quesadilla or cheese pizza pie

ST. PAUL ELEMENTARY

MONDAY — Chili with cornbread

TUESDAY — Hamburgers

WEDNESDAY — Chicken quesadilla

THURSDAY —Loaded baked potato

FRIDAY — Chicken sandwiches

LM HEAD START BREAKFAST

White milk served daily with each meal

MONDAY — Chex cereal, applesauce

TUESDAY — Whole grain chex cereal, peaches

WEDNESDAY — Trix yogurt, blueberries

THURSDAY — Whole grain pancakes, oranges

LM ELEMENTARY SCHOOL BREAKFAST

Includes fruit and juice choice and milk

MONDAY — Apple frudal

TUESDAY — Sausage and egg muffin sandwich with cheese

WEDNESDAY — Breakfast burrito

THURSDAY — Strawberry yogurt and granola parfait

FRIDAY — Banana chocolate breakfast bar and string cheese

LM HEAD START LUNCH

White milk served daily with each meal

MONDAY — Pizza stix and sauce

TUESDAY — Tater tot casserole

WEDNESDAY — Calzone and marina sauce

THURSDAY — Baked potato with ham and cheese

LM ELEMENTARY LUNCH

MONDAY — Pizza sticks and sauce

BISTRO: Ham and cheese sub

TUESDAY — Tater tot casserole

BISTRO: Chef salad and breadstick

WEDNESDAY — Calzone and marinara sauce

BISTRO: Yogurt, fruit and granola parfait

THURSDAY — Baked potato with ham and cheese

BISTRO: Pretzel sticks and cheese cubes

FRIDAY — Chicken sandwich

BISTRO: Hummus platter

LMMS/LMHS BREAKFAST

WEEK #1

MONDAY — Mini cini’s

TUESDAY — Egg & cheese biscuit

WEDNESDAY — Breakfast burrito

THURSDAY — Toasted cherry frudal

FRIDAY — Sausage and cheese bagel

MIDDLE/HIGH SCHOOL LUNCH

MONDAY — Pizza sticks and sauce

TUESDAY — Tater tot casserole

WEDNESDAY — Calzone and marinara sauce

THURSDAY — Baked potato bar

FRIDAY — Burger bar includes veggie and pizza burgers

JC Senior Dining

Sept. 30 - Oct. 4

MONDAY — Baked chicken, garlic mashed potatoes, pickled beet salad, peach slices, vanilla pudding, slice bread

TUESDAY — Pepper steak, baked potato, peas and carrots, fruited gelatin, cinnamon roll, dinner roll

WEDNESDAY — Pork steak, mashed potatoes, German cucumber salad, watermelon slice, ice cream cup

THURSDAY — Beef stew, tossed salad, birthday cake, pear slices, cheddar biscuit

FRIDAY — Orange chicken, white bean salad, broccoli cuts, apple slices, sliced bread

• Coffee, bread and milk are served with each meal.

Seniors wishing to eat at any senior dining site must call Lake Mills City Hall 920-648-2919 one day in advance between 10 a.m. and 12 p.m. The site is located in the Lake Mills Municipal Building. The caterer is Feil’s Catering. Donation amount is $4.­

