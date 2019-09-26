LAKESIDE LUTHERAN H.S.
MONDAY — Hamburger or Cheeseburger or chicken ala king
TUESDAY — Regular or spicy chicken patty
WEDNESDAY — Walking taco or Asian rice bowl
THURSDAY — Turkey and gravy or cheesy southwest chicken
FRIDAY — Chicken pizza quesadilla or cheese pizza pie
ST. PAUL ELEMENTARY
MONDAY — Chili with cornbread
TUESDAY — Hamburgers
WEDNESDAY — Chicken quesadilla
THURSDAY —Loaded baked potato
FRIDAY — Chicken sandwiches
LM HEAD START BREAKFAST
White milk served daily with each meal
MONDAY — Chex cereal, applesauce
TUESDAY — Whole grain chex cereal, peaches
WEDNESDAY — Trix yogurt, blueberries
THURSDAY — Whole grain pancakes, oranges
LM ELEMENTARY SCHOOL BREAKFAST
Includes fruit and juice choice and milk
MONDAY — Apple frudal
TUESDAY — Sausage and egg muffin sandwich with cheese
WEDNESDAY — Breakfast burrito
THURSDAY — Strawberry yogurt and granola parfait
FRIDAY — Banana chocolate breakfast bar and string cheese
LM HEAD START LUNCH
White milk served daily with each meal
MONDAY — Pizza stix and sauce
TUESDAY — Tater tot casserole
WEDNESDAY — Calzone and marina sauce
THURSDAY — Baked potato with ham and cheese
LM ELEMENTARY LUNCH
MONDAY — Pizza sticks and sauce
BISTRO: Ham and cheese sub
TUESDAY — Tater tot casserole
BISTRO: Chef salad and breadstick
WEDNESDAY — Calzone and marinara sauce
BISTRO: Yogurt, fruit and granola parfait
THURSDAY — Baked potato with ham and cheese
BISTRO: Pretzel sticks and cheese cubes
FRIDAY — Chicken sandwich
BISTRO: Hummus platter
LMMS/LMHS BREAKFAST
WEEK #1
MONDAY — Mini cini’s
TUESDAY — Egg & cheese biscuit
WEDNESDAY — Breakfast burrito
THURSDAY — Toasted cherry frudal
FRIDAY — Sausage and cheese bagel
MIDDLE/HIGH SCHOOL LUNCH
MONDAY — Pizza sticks and sauce
TUESDAY — Tater tot casserole
WEDNESDAY — Calzone and marinara sauce
THURSDAY — Baked potato bar
FRIDAY — Burger bar includes veggie and pizza burgers
JC Senior Dining
Sept. 30 - Oct. 4
MONDAY — Baked chicken, garlic mashed potatoes, pickled beet salad, peach slices, vanilla pudding, slice bread
TUESDAY — Pepper steak, baked potato, peas and carrots, fruited gelatin, cinnamon roll, dinner roll
WEDNESDAY — Pork steak, mashed potatoes, German cucumber salad, watermelon slice, ice cream cup
THURSDAY — Beef stew, tossed salad, birthday cake, pear slices, cheddar biscuit
FRIDAY — Orange chicken, white bean salad, broccoli cuts, apple slices, sliced bread
• Coffee, bread and milk are served with each meal.
Seniors wishing to eat at any senior dining site must call Lake Mills City Hall 920-648-2919 one day in advance between 10 a.m. and 12 p.m. The site is located in the Lake Mills Municipal Building. The caterer is Feil’s Catering. Donation amount is $4.
