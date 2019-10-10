LM HEAD START BREAKFAST
White milk served daily with each meal
MONDAY — Mini waffles and syrup, peaches
TUESDAY — Rice Krispie cereal, banana
WEDNESDAY — Pancake sausage wrap on a stick, pears
THURSDAY — Whole grain blueberry muffin, applesauce
~~~~~~~~~~~~~
LM ELEMENTARY SCHOOL BREAKFAST
Includes fruit and juice choice and milk
MONDAY — Mini waffles and syrup
TUESDAY — Egg and cheese bagel
WEDNESDAY — Pancake sausage wrap on a stick
THURSDAY — Warm breakfast bagel bites
FRIDAY — Fresh fruit smoothies and granola
~~~~~~~~~~~~~
LM HEAD START LUNCH
White milk served daily with each meal
MONDAY — Chicken noodle soup
TUESDAY — Pizza dippers
WEDNESDAY — BBQ chicken on a bun
THURSDAY — Teriyaki beef dippers
~~~~~~~~~~~~~
LM ELEMENTARY LUNCH
MONDAY — Chicken noodle soup
BISTRO: Fruit, yogurt and granola parfait
TUESDAY — Pizza dippers
BISTRO: Turkey and provolone sandwich
WEDNESDAY — BBQ chicken on a bun
BISTRO: Ants on a log and bagel
THURSDAY — Teriyaki beef dippers
BISTRO: Ham and cheese roll-ups
FRIDAY — Pizza Hut pizza
BISTRO: Pretzel sticks and cheese cubes
~~~~~~~~~~~~~
LMMS/LMHS BREAKFAST
WEEK #1
MONDAY — Mini cini’s
TUESDAY — Egg & cheese biscuit
WEDNESDAY — Breakfast burrito
THURSDAY — Toasted cherry frudal
FRIDAY — Sausage and cheese bagel
~~~~~~~~~~~~~
MIDDLE/HIGH SCHOOL LUNCH
MONDAY — Chicken noodle soup
TUESDAY — Pizza dippers
WEDNESDAY — BBQ chicken on a bun
THURSDAY — Teriyaki beef dippers
FRIDAY — Pizza Hut pizza
