LM HEAD START BREAKFAST

White milk served daily with each meal

MONDAY — Mini waffles and syrup, peaches

TUESDAY — Rice Krispie cereal, banana

WEDNESDAY — Pancake sausage wrap on a stick, pears

THURSDAY — Whole grain blueberry muffin, applesauce

~~~~~~~~~~~~~

LM ELEMENTARY SCHOOL BREAKFAST

Includes fruit and juice choice and milk

MONDAY — Mini waffles and syrup

TUESDAY — Egg and cheese bagel

WEDNESDAY — Pancake sausage wrap on a stick

THURSDAY — Warm breakfast bagel bites

FRIDAY — Fresh fruit smoothies and granola

~~~~~~~~~~~~~

LM HEAD START LUNCH

MONDAY — Chicken noodle soup

TUESDAY — Pizza dippers

WEDNESDAY — BBQ chicken on a bun

THURSDAY — Teriyaki beef dippers

~~~~~~~~~~~~~

LM ELEMENTARY LUNCH

MONDAY — Chicken noodle soup

BISTRO: Fruit, yogurt and granola parfait

TUESDAY — Pizza dippers

BISTRO: Turkey and provolone sandwich

WEDNESDAY — BBQ chicken on a bun

BISTRO: Ants on a log and bagel

THURSDAY — Teriyaki beef dippers

BISTRO: Ham and cheese roll-ups

FRIDAY — Pizza Hut pizza

BISTRO: Pretzel sticks and cheese cubes

~~~~~~~~~~~~~

LMMS/LMHS BREAKFAST

WEEK #1

MONDAY — Mini cini’s

TUESDAY — Egg & cheese biscuit

WEDNESDAY — Breakfast burrito

THURSDAY — Toasted cherry frudal

FRIDAY — Sausage and cheese bagel

~~~~~~~~~~~~~

MIDDLE/HIGH SCHOOL LUNCH

MONDAY — Chicken noodle soup

TUESDAY — Pizza dippers

WEDNESDAY — BBQ chicken on a bun

THURSDAY — Teriyaki beef dippers

FRIDAY — Pizza Hut pizza

