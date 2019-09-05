LAKESIDE LUTHERAN H.S.
MONDAY — Salisbury steak over mashed potatoes
TUESDAY — Sub sandwich or chicken cordon bleu
WEDNESDAY — Salad bar with pasta salad or cheesy grill wurst
THURSDAY — Chicken fajitas with onions and peppers
FRIDAY — Max snacks or fiestada (beef) pizza
~~~~~~~~~~~~~
ST. PAUL ELEMENTARY
MONDAY — Subs with chips
TUESDAY — Chicken pot pie
WEDNESDAY — Beef stroganoff
THURSDAY — Grilled cheese with soup
FRIDAY — Ravioli with marinara
~~~~~~~~~~~~~
LM HEAD START BREAKFAST
White milk served daily with each meal
MONDAY — Whole grain pancakes, oranges
TUESDAY — Whole grain Cheerios, banana
WEDNESDAY — Hard boiled egg, pears
THURSDAY — Whole grain apple cinnamon muffin, applesauce
~~~~~~~~~~~~~
LM ELEMENTARY SCHOOL BREAKFAST
Includes fruit and juice choice and milk
MONDAY — Cherry frudal
TUESDAY — Warm strawberry cream cheese bagel bites
WEDNESDAY — Chocolate chip breakfast round
THURSDAY — Egg and cheese bagel
FRIDAY — Waffles and syrup
~~~~~~~~~~~~~
LM HEAD START LUNCH
White milk served daily with each meal
MONDAY — Hot dogs on a whole grain bun
TUESDAY — Fish sticks, potato wedges
WEDNESDAY — Beef tacos, refried beans
THURSDAY — Pizza hot dish, steamed carrots
~~~~~~~~~~~~~
LM ELEMENTARY LUNCH
MONDAY — Hot dogs on a whole grain bun
BISTRO: Turkey and cheddar pinwheels
TUESDAY — Sweet and sour chicken
BISTRO: Protein platter
WEDNESDAY — Beef tacos, refried beans
BISTRO: Sunbutter and jelly triangles
THURSDAY — Pizza hot dish, steamed carrots
BISTRO: Chicken cobb salad
FRIDAY — Cheeseburger, tater tots, Mandarin oranges
BISTRO: Cold pizza
~~~~~~~~~~~~~
LMMS/LMHS BREAKFAST WEEK #2
MONDAY — Chocolate filled Crescents
TUESDAY — Ham, egg and cheese muffinwich
WEDNESDAY — Pancake sausage wrap
THURSDAY — Breakfast pizza
FRIDAY - French toast sticks
~~~~~~~~~~~~~
MIDDLE/HIGH SCHOOL LUNCH
MONDAY — Hot dogs on a whole grain bun
TUESDAY — Fish sticks, potato wedges
WEDNESDAY — Beef tacos, refried beans
THURSDAY — Pizza hot dish, steamed carrots
FRIDAY — Beef stir fry, brown rice
~~~~~~~~~~~~~
JC Senior Dining
Sept. 9 - Sept. 13
MONDAY — Chicken cacciatore, baby red potatoes, Italian blend vegetables, pear slices, poppy seed torte, sliced bread
TUESDAY — BBQ meatballs, cowboy beans, broccoli cuts, applesauce, cookie, dinner roll
WEDNESDAY — Chicken breast, mashed potatoes, carrots, plum halves, cinnamon roll, sliced bread
THURSDAY — Beef and turkey chop suey, spinach salad with honey mustard dressing, Mandarin orange slices, vanilla pudding, dinner roll
FRIDAY — Roast beef, mashed potatoes, mixed vegetables, petite banana, ice cream cup, sliced bread
• Coffee, bread and milk are served with each meal.
Seniors wishing to eat at any senior dining site must call Lake Mills City Hall 920-648-2919 one day in advance between 10 a.m. and 12 p.m. The site is located in the Lake Mills Municipal Building. The caterer is Feil’s Catering. Donation amount is $4.
