LAKESIDE LUTHERAN H.S.

MONDAY — Salisbury steak over mashed potatoes

TUESDAY — Sub sandwich or chicken cordon bleu

WEDNESDAY — Salad bar with pasta salad or cheesy grill wurst

THURSDAY — Chicken fajitas with onions and peppers

FRIDAY — Max snacks or fiestada (beef) pizza

~~~~~~~~~~~~~

ST. PAUL ELEMENTARY

MONDAY — Subs with chips

TUESDAY — Chicken pot pie

WEDNESDAY — Beef stroganoff

THURSDAY — Grilled cheese with soup

FRIDAY — Ravioli with marinara

~~~~~~~~~~~~~

LM HEAD START BREAKFAST

White milk served daily with each meal

MONDAY — Whole grain pancakes, oranges

TUESDAY — Whole grain Cheerios, banana

WEDNESDAY — Hard boiled egg, pears

THURSDAY — Whole grain apple cinnamon muffin, applesauce

~~~~~~~~~~~~~

LM ELEMENTARY SCHOOL BREAKFAST

Includes fruit and juice choice and milk

MONDAY — Cherry frudal

TUESDAY — Warm strawberry cream cheese bagel bites

WEDNESDAY — Chocolate chip breakfast round

THURSDAY — Egg and cheese bagel

FRIDAY — Waffles and syrup

~~~~~~~~~~~~~

LM HEAD START LUNCH

White milk served daily with each meal

MONDAY — Hot dogs on a whole grain bun

TUESDAY — Fish sticks, potato wedges

WEDNESDAY — Beef tacos, refried beans

THURSDAY — Pizza hot dish, steamed carrots

~~~~~~~~~~~~~

LM ELEMENTARY LUNCH

MONDAY — Hot dogs on a whole grain bun

BISTRO: Turkey and cheddar pinwheels

TUESDAY — Sweet and sour chicken

BISTRO: Protein platter

WEDNESDAY — Beef tacos, refried beans

BISTRO: Sunbutter and jelly triangles

THURSDAY — Pizza hot dish, steamed carrots

BISTRO: Chicken cobb salad

FRIDAY — Cheeseburger, tater tots, Mandarin oranges

BISTRO: Cold pizza

~~~~~~~~~~~~~

LMMS/LMHS BREAKFAST WEEK #2

MONDAY — Chocolate filled Crescents

TUESDAY — Ham, egg and cheese muffinwich

WEDNESDAY — Pancake sausage wrap

THURSDAY — Breakfast pizza

FRIDAY - French toast sticks

~~~~~~~~~~~~~

MIDDLE/HIGH SCHOOL LUNCH

MONDAY — Hot dogs on a whole grain bun

TUESDAY — Fish sticks, potato wedges

WEDNESDAY — Beef tacos, refried beans

THURSDAY — Pizza hot dish, steamed carrots

FRIDAY — Beef stir fry, brown rice

~~~~~~~~~~~~~

JC Senior Dining

Sept. 9 - Sept. 13

MONDAY — Chicken cacciatore, baby red potatoes, Italian blend vegetables, pear slices, poppy seed torte, sliced bread

TUESDAY — BBQ meatballs, cowboy beans, broccoli cuts, applesauce, cookie, dinner roll

WEDNESDAY — Chicken breast, mashed potatoes, carrots, plum halves, cinnamon roll, sliced bread

THURSDAY — Beef and turkey chop suey, spinach salad with honey mustard dressing, Mandarin orange slices, vanilla pudding, dinner roll

FRIDAY — Roast beef, mashed potatoes, mixed vegetables, petite banana, ice cream cup, sliced bread

• Coffee, bread and milk are served with each meal.

Seniors wishing to eat at any senior dining site must call Lake Mills City Hall 920-648-2919 one day in advance between 10 a.m. and 12 p.m. The site is located in the Lake Mills Municipal Building. The caterer is Feil’s Catering. Donation amount is $4.­

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.