MONDAY — Baked chicken, garlic mashed potatoes, pickled beet salad, peach slices, vanilla pudding, slice bread
TUESDAY — Pepper steak, baked potato, peas and carrots, fruited gelatin, cinnamon roll, dinner roll
WEDNESDAY — Pork steak, mashed potatoes, German cucumber salad, watermelon slice, ice cream cup
THURSDAY — Beef stew, tossed salad, birthday cake, pear slices, cheddar biscuit
FRIDAY — Orange chicken, white bean salad, broccoli cuts, apple slices, sliced bread
• Coffee, bread and milk are served with each meal.
Seniors wishing to eat at any senior dining site must call Lake Mills City Hall 920-648-2919 one day in advance between 10 a.m. and 12 p.m. The site is located in the Lake Mills Municipal Building. The caterer is Feil’s Catering. Donation amount is $4.
