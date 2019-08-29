LM HEAD START BREAKFAST

White milk served daily with each meal

MONDAY — No School

TUESDAY — Whole grain toast, applesauce

WEDNESDAY — Whole grain Life cereal, peaches

THURSDAY — Trix yogurt, blueberries

~~~~~~~~~~~~~

LM ELEMENTARY SCHOOL BREAKFAST

Includes fruit and juice choice and milk

MONDAY — No School

TUESDAY — Breakfast burrito

WEDNESDAY — Banana chocolate chip breakfast bar

THURSDAY — Pancakes and syrup

FRIDAY — Breakfast pizza

~~~~~~~~~~~~~

LM HEAD START LUNCH

MONDAY — No School

TUESDAY — Whole grain chicken nuggets

WEDNESDAY — Pulled pork sandwich

THURSDAY — Whole grain breaded chicken patty

~~~~~~~~~~~~~

LM ELEMENTARY LUNCH

MONDAY — No School

TUESDAY — Chicken nuggets

BISTRO BOX — Ham and cheese sub

WEDNESDAY — Pulled pork sandwich

BISTRO BOX — Chef salad and breadstick

THURSDAY — Macaroni and cheese

BISTRO BOX — Yogurt, fruit and granola parfait

FRIDAY — Breaded chicken patty

BISTRO BOX — Pretzel sticks and cheese cubes

~~~~~~~~~~~~~

LMMS/LMHS BREAKFAST

WEEK #1

MONDAY — Mini cini’s

TUESDAY — Egg & cheese biscuit

WEDNESDAY — Breakfast burrito

THURSDAY — Toasted cherry frudal

FRIDAY — Sausage and cheese bagel

~~~~~~~~~~~~~

MIDDLE/HIGH SCHOOL LUNCH

MONDAY — No School

TUESDAY — Chicken nuggets

WEDNESDAY — Pulled pork sandwich

THURSDAY — Spaghetti and meatballs

FRIDAY — Teriyaki chicken bowl

