LM HEAD START BREAKFAST
White milk served daily with each meal
MONDAY — No School
TUESDAY — Whole grain toast, applesauce
WEDNESDAY — Whole grain Life cereal, peaches
THURSDAY — Trix yogurt, blueberries
LM ELEMENTARY SCHOOL BREAKFAST
Includes fruit and juice choice and milk
MONDAY — No School
TUESDAY — Breakfast burrito
WEDNESDAY — Banana chocolate chip breakfast bar
THURSDAY — Pancakes and syrup
FRIDAY — Breakfast pizza
LM HEAD START LUNCH
MONDAY — No School
TUESDAY — Whole grain chicken nuggets
WEDNESDAY — Pulled pork sandwich
THURSDAY — Whole grain breaded chicken patty
LM ELEMENTARY LUNCH
MONDAY — No School
TUESDAY — Chicken nuggets
BISTRO BOX — Ham and cheese sub
WEDNESDAY — Pulled pork sandwich
BISTRO BOX — Chef salad and breadstick
THURSDAY — Macaroni and cheese
BISTRO BOX — Yogurt, fruit and granola parfait
FRIDAY — Breaded chicken patty
BISTRO BOX — Pretzel sticks and cheese cubes
LMMS/LMHS BREAKFAST
WEEK #1
MONDAY — Mini cini’s
TUESDAY — Egg & cheese biscuit
WEDNESDAY — Breakfast burrito
THURSDAY — Toasted cherry frudal
FRIDAY — Sausage and cheese bagel
MIDDLE/HIGH SCHOOL LUNCH
MONDAY — No School
TUESDAY — Chicken nuggets
WEDNESDAY — Pulled pork sandwich
THURSDAY — Spaghetti and meatballs
FRIDAY — Teriyaki chicken bowl
