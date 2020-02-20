LAKESIDE LUTHERAN HIGH SCHOOL
MONDAY — Breakfast for lunch or BBQ chicken flat bread
TUESDAY — Mucho nachos or chicken drummie mashed potato bowl
WEDNESDAY — Ribb patty on bun or orange chicken over rice
THURSDAY — Baked potato bar or hot dog
FRIDAY — Pear, turkey and cheese panini or fish sandwich
ST. PAUL LUTHERAN
MONDAY — Sloppy Joes
TUESDAY — Chicken nuggets
WEDNESDAY — Macaroni and cheese
THURSDAY — Loaded baked potato
FRIDAY — Pulled pork sandwiches
LM HEAD START BREAKFAST
White milk served daily with each meal
MONDAY — Yogurt and granola, pears
TUESDAY — Hot ham and cheese on a whole grain roll, apple juice
WEDNESDAY — Multigrain Cheerios, string cheese
THURSDAY — Whole grain waffles, banana
LM HEAD START LUNCH
White milk served daily with each meal
MONDAY — Chicken fingers
TUESDAY — Nachos
WEDNESDAY — Eggs
THURSDAY — Whole grain pizza sticks
BREAKFAST AFTER
THE BELL
Includes fruit and juice choice and milk
MONDAY — Frosted flakes, wholegrain snack
TUESDAY — Blueberry pancakes, apple slices
WEDNESDAY — Ultimate breakfast round, watermelon raisins
THURSDAY — Go-gurt stick, whole grain snack, banana
FRIDAY — Cinnamon toast crunch, whole grain snack
LAKE MILLS SCHOOL DISTRICT LUNCH
MONDAY — Chicken fingers
BISTRO: Ham and cheese rollups
TUESDAY — Nachos
BISTRO: Build your own pizza box
WEDNESDAY — Eggs, tater tots
BISTRO: Chicken Ceasar salad
THURSDAY — Pizza sticks
BISTRO: Turkey and provolone sub
FRIDAY — ES Hamburgers, MS & HS Chicken Teriyaki
BISTRO: Pretzel sticks and cheese cubes
LMMS/LMHS BREAKFAST
On the Move Breakfast Bags: 1 — Variety of cereal, PBJ Uncrustable or Muffin — all include fruit and milk
WEEK #2
MONDAY — Chocolate filled Crescents
TUESDAY — Ham, egg and cheese muffinwich
WEDNESDAY — Pancake sausage wrap
THURSDAY — Breakfast pizza
FRIDAY — French toast sticks
JC Senior Dining
MONDAY — Smoked sausage, baby red potatoes, green beans, cantaloupe slice, cookie, sliced bread
TUESDAY — Baked chicken, garlic mashed potatoes, pickled beet salad, pineapple tidbits, frosted cake, dinner roll
WEDNESDAY — Crispy fish fillet, baked beans, coleslaw, key lime pie, pear slices, rye dinner roll
THURSDAY — Salisbury steak, mashed potatoes, carrots, apple slices, chocolate cloud torte, dinner roll
FRIDAY — Spinach lasagna, mixed Italian salad, fruited gelatin, orange sherbet, French bread
• Coffee, bread and milk are served with each meal.
Seniors wishing to eat at any senior dining site must call Lake Mills City Hall 920-648-2919 one day in advance between 10 a.m. and 12 p.m. The site is located in the Lake Mills Municipal Building. The caterer is Feil’s Catering. Donation amount is $4.25
