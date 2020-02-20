LAKESIDE LUTHERAN HIGH SCHOOL

MONDAY — Breakfast for lunch or BBQ chicken flat bread

TUESDAY — Mucho nachos or chicken drummie mashed potato bowl

WEDNESDAY — Ribb patty on bun or orange chicken over rice

THURSDAY — Baked potato bar or hot dog

FRIDAY — Pear, turkey and cheese panini or fish sandwich

~~~~~~~~~~~~~

ST. PAUL LUTHERAN

MONDAY — Sloppy Joes

TUESDAY — Chicken nuggets

WEDNESDAY — Macaroni and cheese

THURSDAY — Loaded baked potato

FRIDAY — Pulled pork sandwiches

~~~~~~~~~~~~~

LM HEAD START BREAKFAST

White milk served daily with each meal

MONDAY — Yogurt and granola, pears

TUESDAY — Hot ham and cheese on a whole grain roll, apple juice

WEDNESDAY — Multigrain Cheerios, string cheese

THURSDAY — Whole grain waffles, banana

~~~~~~~~~~~~~

LM HEAD START LUNCH

White milk served daily with each meal

MONDAY — Chicken fingers

TUESDAY — Nachos

WEDNESDAY — Eggs

THURSDAY — Whole grain pizza sticks

~~~~~~~~~~~~~

BREAKFAST AFTER

THE BELL

Includes fruit and juice choice and milk

MONDAY — Frosted flakes, wholegrain snack

TUESDAY — Blueberry pancakes, apple slices

WEDNESDAY — Ultimate breakfast round, watermelon raisins

THURSDAY — Go-gurt stick, whole grain snack, banana

FRIDAY — Cinnamon toast crunch, whole grain snack

~~~~~~~~~~~~~

LAKE MILLS SCHOOL DISTRICT LUNCH

MONDAY — Chicken fingers

BISTRO: Ham and cheese rollups

TUESDAY — Nachos

BISTRO: Build your own pizza box

WEDNESDAY — Eggs, tater tots

BISTRO: Chicken Ceasar salad

THURSDAY — Pizza sticks

BISTRO: Turkey and provolone sub

FRIDAY — ES Hamburgers, MS & HS Chicken Teriyaki

BISTRO: Pretzel sticks and cheese cubes

~~~~~~~~~~~~~

LMMS/LMHS BREAKFAST

On the Move Breakfast Bags: 1 — Variety of cereal, PBJ Uncrustable or Muffin — all include fruit and milk

WEEK #2

MONDAY — Chocolate filled Crescents

TUESDAY — Ham, egg and cheese muffinwich

WEDNESDAY — Pancake sausage wrap

THURSDAY — Breakfast pizza

FRIDAY — French toast sticks

~~~~~~~~~~~~~

JC Senior Dining

MONDAY — Smoked sausage, baby red potatoes, green beans, cantaloupe slice, cookie, sliced bread

TUESDAY — Baked chicken, garlic mashed potatoes, pickled beet salad, pineapple tidbits, frosted cake, dinner roll

WEDNESDAY — Crispy fish fillet, baked beans, coleslaw, key lime pie, pear slices, rye dinner roll

THURSDAY — Salisbury steak, mashed potatoes, carrots, apple slices, chocolate cloud torte, dinner roll

FRIDAY — Spinach lasagna, mixed Italian salad, fruited gelatin, orange sherbet, French bread

• Coffee, bread and milk are served with each meal.

Seniors wishing to eat at any senior dining site must call Lake Mills City Hall 920-648-2919 one day in advance between 10 a.m. and 12 p.m. The site is located in the Lake Mills Municipal Building. The caterer is Feil’s Catering. Donation amount is $4.25

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.