LAKESIDE LUTHERAN H.S.
MONDAY — Warrior burger or Italian chicken patty
TUESDAY — Chili with cheese or grilled cheese with tomato soup
WEDNESDAY — Pulled pork sandwich or sub sandwich
THURSDAY — Spaghetti with meatballs or chicken ranch wrap
FRIDAY — Turkey melt with cheesy hash browns or hot ham and cheese with scalloped potatoes
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.