MONDAY — Chicken cacciatore, baby red potatoes, Italian blend vegetables, pear slices, poppy seed torte, sliced bread
TUESDAY — BBQ meatballs, cowboy beans, broccoli cuts, applesauce, cookie, dinner roll WEDNESDAY — Chicken breast, mashed potatoes, carrots, plum halves, cinnamon roll, sliced bread
THURSDAY — Beef and turkey chop suey, spinach salad with honey mustard dressing, Mandarin orange slices, vanilla pudding, dinner roll
FRIDAY — Roast beef, mashed potatoes, mixed vegetables, petite banana, ice cream cup, sliced bread
• Coffee, bread and milk are served with each meal.
Seniors wishing to eat at any senior dining site must call Lake Mills City Hall 920-648-2919 one day in advance between 10 a.m. and 12 p.m. The site is located in the Lake Mills Municipal Building. The caterer is Feil’s Catering. Donation amount is $4.
