LM HEAD START BREAKFAST
White milk served daily with each meal
MONDAY — Whole grain blueberry muffin
TUESDAY — Egg and cheese breakfast sandwich
WEDNESDAY — Chex cereal
THURSDAY — Yogurt and granola
~~~~~~~~~~~~~
LM HEAD START LUNCH
White milk served daily with each meal
MONDAY — Whole grain breaded fish sticks
TUESDAY — Walking tacos
WEDNESDAY — BBQ pork sandwich
THURSDAY — Orange chicken with rice
~~~~~~~~~~~~~
LM ELEMENTARY SCHOOL BREAKFAST
Includes fruit and juice choice and milk
MONDAY — Blueberry mini loaf
TUESDAY — Sausage and cheese on an English muffin
WEDNESDAY — Trix Cereal
THURSDAY — Mini cinnamon bun
FRIDAY — Frosted Flakes cereal
~~~~~~~~~~~~~
LM ELEMENTARY LUNCH
MONDAY — Breaded fish sticks
BISTRO: Pita and hummus plate
TUESDAY — Walking tacos
BISTRO: Chicken cobb salad
WEDNESDAY — BBQ pork sandwich
BISTRO: Turkey and provolone sub
THURSDAY — Orange chicken with rice
BISTRO: Taco salad
FRIDAY — Pizza Hut Day!
BISTRO: Fruit and yogurt parfait with granola
~~~~~~~~~~~~~
LMMS/LMHS BREAKFAST WEEK #2
MONDAY — Chocolate filled Crescents
TUESDAY — Ham, egg and cheese muffinwich
WEDNESDAY — Pancake sausage wrap
THURSDAY — Breakfast pizza
FRIDAY - French toast sticks
~~~~~~~~~~~~~
MIDDLE/HIGH
SCHOOL LUNCH
MONDAY — All beef hot dog
TUESDAY — Pizza hot dish
WEDNESDAY — Sweet n sour chicken
THURSDAY — Chicken fajitas
FRIDAY — Build your own burger bar
