LM HEAD START BREAKFAST
White milk served daily with each meal
MONDAY — Whole grain cinnamon muffin, applesauce
TUESDAY — Whole grain pancakes, raisins
WEDNESDAY — Multi grain Cheerios cereal, banana
THURSDAY — Whole grain banana muffin, apple slices
~~~~~~~~~~~~~
LM HEAD START LUNCH
MONDAY — Macaroni and cheese
TUESDAY — Baked lasagna
WEDNESDAY — Sweet n sour chicken
THURSDAY — Whole grain French toast
~~~~~~~~~~~~~
BREAKFAST AFTER THE BELL
Includes fruit and juice choice and milk
MONDAY — Froot Loops, whole grain snack
TUESDAY — Confetti pancakes, raisins
WEDNESDAY — Cinnamon Pop Tarts, whole grain snack
THURSDAY — Banana chocolate chip breakfast bar
FRIDAY — Frosted Flakes cereal, whole grain snack
~~~~~~~~~~~~~
LAKE MILLS SCHOOL DISTRICT LUNCH
MONDAY — Macaroni and cheese
BISTRO: Ham and cheese rollups
TUESDAY — Baked lasagna
BISTRO: Pretzel sticks and cheese cubes
WEDNESDAY — Sweet n sour chicken
BISTRO: Pita and hummus plate
THURSDAY — French toast
BISTRO: Chicken cobb salad
FRIDAY — ES Cheeseburger, MS & HS build your own burger bar
BISTRO: Turkey and provolone sub
~~~~~~~~~~~~~
LMMS/LMHS BREAKFAST
On the Move Breakfast Bags: 1 - Variety of cereal, PBJ Uncrustable or Muffin - all include fruit and milk
WEEK #2
MONDAY — Chocolate filled Crescents
TUESDAY — Ham, egg and cheese muffinwich
WEDNESDAY — Pancake sausage wrap
THURSDAY — Breakfast pizza
FRIDAY — French toast sticks
