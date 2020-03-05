LM HEAD START BREAKFAST

White milk served daily with each meal

MONDAY — Whole grain cinnamon muffin, applesauce

TUESDAY — Whole grain pancakes, raisins

WEDNESDAY — Multi grain Cheerios cereal, banana

THURSDAY — Whole grain banana muffin, apple slices

~~~~~~~~~~~~~

LM HEAD START LUNCH

White milk served daily with each meal

MONDAY — Macaroni and cheese

TUESDAY — Baked lasagna

WEDNESDAY — Sweet n sour chicken

THURSDAY — Whole grain French toast

~~~~~~~~~~~~~

BREAKFAST AFTER THE BELL

Includes fruit and juice choice and milk

MONDAY — Froot Loops, whole grain snack

TUESDAY — Confetti pancakes, raisins

WEDNESDAY — Cinnamon Pop Tarts, whole grain snack

THURSDAY — Banana chocolate chip breakfast bar

FRIDAY — Frosted Flakes cereal, whole grain snack

~~~~~~~~~~~~~

LAKE MILLS SCHOOL DISTRICT LUNCH

MONDAY — Macaroni and cheese

BISTRO: Ham and cheese rollups

TUESDAY — Baked lasagna

BISTRO: Pretzel sticks and cheese cubes

WEDNESDAY — Sweet n sour chicken

BISTRO: Pita and hummus plate

THURSDAY — French toast

BISTRO: Chicken cobb salad

FRIDAY — ES Cheeseburger, MS & HS build your own burger bar

BISTRO: Turkey and provolone sub

~~~~~~~~~~~~~

LMMS/LMHS BREAKFAST

On the Move Breakfast Bags: 1 - Variety of cereal, PBJ Uncrustable or Muffin - all include fruit and milk

WEEK #2

MONDAY — Chocolate filled Crescents

TUESDAY — Ham, egg and cheese muffinwich

WEDNESDAY — Pancake sausage wrap

THURSDAY — Breakfast pizza

FRIDAY — French toast sticks

