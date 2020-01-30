LAKESIDE LUTHERAN HIGH SCHOOL
MONDAY — Sloppy Joe on whole grain bun or cheesy potatoes with ham
TUESDAY — Regular chicken or spicy chicken patty
WEDNESDAY — Walking taco’s with seasoned black beans or Asian rice bowl
THURSDAY — Turkey and gravy over mashed potatoes or cheesy southwest chicken
FRIDAY — Chicken pizza quesadilla or bosco stuffed crust cheese pizza
ST. PAUL LUTHERAN
MONDAY — Spaghetti
TUESDAY — Pizza
WEDNESDAY — Beef stroganoff
THURSDAY — Chicken quesadillas
FRIDAY — Biscuits and gravy
LM HEAD START BREAKFAST
White milk served daily
with each meal
MONDAY — Rice Krispie cereal, peaches
TUESDAY — Whole grain pancakes on a stick
WEDNESDAY — Whole grain banana muffins, apple slices
THURSDAY — Whole grain apple cinnamon muffin, mixed fruits
LM HEAD START
LUNCH
White milk served daily with each meal
MONDAY — Whole grain mini corn dogs
TUESDAY — Whole grain cheese quesadilla
WEDNESDAY — Chicken bites
THURSDAY — Italian meatball hoagie
LM ELEMENTARY SCHOOL BREAKFAST
Includes fruit and juice choice and milk
MONDAY — Go Gurt Stick, honey graham snack
TUESDAY — Hot ham and cheese on a whole grain kaiser roll, apple slices
WEDNESDAY — Cinnamon Toast Crunch, whole grain snack
THURSDAY — Maple waffles, banana
FRIDAY — Ultimate oatmeal breakfast round, applesauce
BREAKFAST AFTER THE BELL!
MONDAY — Lucky charms, whole grain snack, juice
TUESDAY — Banana bread, cheese stick, apple slices
WEDNESDAY — Bacon egg and cheese, hash brown, whole grain graham and craisin
THURSDAY — Apple frudal, banana
FRIDAY — Multigrain Cheerios, whole grain snack, juice
LAKE MILLS SCHOOL DISTRICT LUNCH
MONDAY — Whole grain mini corn dogs
BISTRO: Fruit and yogurt parfait
TUESDAY — Cheese quesadilla
BISTRO: Taco salad
WEDNESDAY — Chicken
BISTRO: Italian sub
THURSDAY — Italian meatball hoagie
BISTRO: Ants on a log
FRIDAY — Breaded chicken patty
BISTRO: Breaded chicken patty
LMMS/LMHS BREAKFAST
On the Move Breakfast Bags: 1 — Variety of cereal, PBJ Uncrustable or Muffin — all include fruit
and milk
WEEK #1
MONDAY — Mini cini’s
TUESDAY — Egg & cheese biscuit
WEDNESDAY — Breakfast burrito
THURSDAY — Toasted cherry frudal
FRIDAY — Sausage and cheese bagel
JC Senior Dining
MONDAY — Chicken breast, mashed potatoes, carrots, cinnamon roll, fruit cocktail, sliced bread
TUESDAY — Glazed ham, buttered squash, peas and pearl onions, honeydew melon, cookie, dinner roll
WEDNESDAY — Pepper steak, baked potato, spinach salad with vinaigrette, ice cream cup, pineapple tidbits, sliced bread
THURSDAY — Roast turkey, mashed potatoes, three bean salad, birthday cake, peach slices, dinner roll
FRIDAY — Hamburger on a bun, German potato salad, broccoli cuts, chocolate pudding, petite banana
• Coffee, bread and milk are served with each meal.
Seniors wishing to eat at any senior dining site must call Lake Mills City Hall 920-648-2919 one day in advance between 10 a.m. and 12 p.m. The site is located in the Lake Mills Municipal Building. The caterer is Feil’s Catering. Donation amount is $4.25
