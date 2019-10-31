MONDAY — Meatloaf, baked potato, broccoli cuts, chocolate pudding, honey dew melon, sliced bread
TUESDAY — Chicken cacciatore, brown rice, mixed Italian salad, pear slices, creamsicle torte, dinner roll
WEDNESDAY — Liver and onions, garlic mashed potatoes,wax beans, fruited gelatin, cookie, sliced bread
THURSDAY — Chili casserole, coleslaw, petite banana, birthday cake, cornbread
FRIDAY — Meatballs in honey mustard sauce, baby red potatoes, peas and carrots, apple slices, fudge brownie, sliced bread
• Coffee, bread and milk are served with each meal.
Seniors wishing to eat at any senior dining site must call Lake Mills City Hall 920-648-2919 one day in advance between 10 a.m. and 12 p.m. The site is located in the Lake Mills Municipal Building. The caterer is Feil’s Catering. Donation amount is $4.25
