MONDAY — HAPPY LABOR DAY - MEAL SITE CLOSED
TUESDAY — Roast pork loin, mashed potatoes, California vegetable, apple slices, ice cream cup, dinner roll
WEDNESDAY — Chicken and a biscuit casserole, tossed salad, tapioca pudding, cantaloupe slice
THURSDAY — Meatloaf, garlic mashed potatoes, peas and carrots, peach slices, birthday cake, dinner roll
FRIDAY — Chili casserole, winter blend vegetables, fruit cocktail, chocolate pudding, cornbread
• Coffee, bread and milk are served with each meal.
Seniors wishing to eat at any senior dining site must call Lake Mills City Hall 920-648-2919 one day in advance between 10 a.m. and 12 p.m. The site is located in the Lake Mills Municipal Building. The caterer is Feil’s Catering. Donation amount is $4.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.