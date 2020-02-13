LM HEAD START BREAKFAST

White milk served daily with each meal

MONDAY — Whole grain zucchini bread, cheese cubes

TUESDAY — Whole grain blueberry pancakes, applesauce

WEDNESDAY — Hard boiled egg, string cheese, craisin

THURSDAY — Mini wheat cereal, banana

~~~~~~~~~~~~~

LM HEAD START LUNCH

White milk served daily with each meal

MONDAY — Whole grain breaded fish sticks

TUESDAY — Mexicali chili

WEDNESDAY — Pulled pork on a whole gain bun

THURSDAY — Crispy chicken parmesan

~~~~~~~~~~~~~

BREAKFAST AFTER THE BELL

Includes fruit and juice choice and milk

MONDAY — Blueberry bread, cheese cubes, applesauce

TUESDAY — Egg and cheese muffin sandwich, apple slices

WEDNESDAY — Trix cereal, whole grain snack

THURSDAY — Maple waffles, banana

FRIDAY — No School

~~~~~~~~~~~~~

LAKE MILLS SCHOOL DISTRICT LUNCH

MONDAY — Breaded fish sticks

BISTRO: Pita and hummus plate

TUESDAY — Mexicali chili

BISTRO: Build your own meat and cheese box

WEDNESDAY — Pulled pork

BISTRO: Three cheese sandwich

THURSDAY — Crispy chicken parmesan

BISTRO: Fruit and yogurt parfait

FRIDAY — No School

~~~~~~~~~~~~~

LMMS/LMHS BREAKFAST

On the Move Breakfast Bags: 1 - Variety of cereal, PBJ Uncrustable or Muffin - all include fruit and milk

WEEK #1

MONDAY — Mini cini’s

TUESDAY — Egg & cheese biscuit

WEDNESDAY — Breakfast burrito

THURSDAY — Toasted cherry frudal

FRIDAY — Sausage and cheese bagel

