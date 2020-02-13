LM HEAD START BREAKFAST
White milk served daily with each meal
MONDAY — Whole grain zucchini bread, cheese cubes
TUESDAY — Whole grain blueberry pancakes, applesauce
WEDNESDAY — Hard boiled egg, string cheese, craisin
THURSDAY — Mini wheat cereal, banana
~~~~~~~~~~~~~
LM HEAD START LUNCH
White milk served daily with each meal
MONDAY — Whole grain breaded fish sticks
TUESDAY — Mexicali chili
WEDNESDAY — Pulled pork on a whole gain bun
THURSDAY — Crispy chicken parmesan
~~~~~~~~~~~~~
BREAKFAST AFTER THE BELL
Includes fruit and juice choice and milk
MONDAY — Blueberry bread, cheese cubes, applesauce
TUESDAY — Egg and cheese muffin sandwich, apple slices
WEDNESDAY — Trix cereal, whole grain snack
THURSDAY — Maple waffles, banana
FRIDAY — No School
~~~~~~~~~~~~~
LAKE MILLS SCHOOL DISTRICT LUNCH
MONDAY — Breaded fish sticks
BISTRO: Pita and hummus plate
TUESDAY — Mexicali chili
BISTRO: Build your own meat and cheese box
WEDNESDAY — Pulled pork
BISTRO: Three cheese sandwich
THURSDAY — Crispy chicken parmesan
BISTRO: Fruit and yogurt parfait
FRIDAY — No School
~~~~~~~~~~~~~
LMMS/LMHS BREAKFAST
On the Move Breakfast Bags: 1 - Variety of cereal, PBJ Uncrustable or Muffin - all include fruit and milk
WEEK #1
MONDAY — Mini cini’s
TUESDAY — Egg & cheese biscuit
WEDNESDAY — Breakfast burrito
THURSDAY — Toasted cherry frudal
FRIDAY — Sausage and cheese bagel
