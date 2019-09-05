LM HEAD START BREAKFAST
White milk served daily with each meal
MONDAY — Whole grain pancakes, oranges
TUESDAY — Whole grain Cheerios, banana
WEDNESDAY — Hard boiled egg, pears
THURSDAY — Whole grain apple cinnamon muffin, applesauce
~~~~~~~~~~~~~
LM ELEMENTARY SCHOOL BREAKFAST
Includes fruit and juice choice and milk
MONDAY — Cherry frudal
TUESDAY — Warm strawberry cream cheese bagel bites
WEDNESDAY — Chocolate chip breakfast round
THURSDAY — Egg and cheese bagel
FRIDAY — Waffles and syrup
~~~~~~~~~~~~~
LM HEAD START LUNCH
White milk served daily with each meal
MONDAY — Hot dogs on a whole grain bun
TUESDAY — Fish sticks, potato wedges
WEDNESDAY — Beef tacos, refried beans
THURSDAY — Pizza hot dish, steamed carrots
~~~~~~~~~~~~~
LM ELEMENTARY LUNCH
MONDAY — Hot dogs on a whole grain bun
BISTRO: Turkey and cheddar pinwheels
TUESDAY — Sweet and sour chicken
BISTRO: Protein platter
WEDNESDAY — Beef tacos, refried beans
BISTRO: Sunbutter and jelly triangles
THURSDAY — Pizza hot dish, steamed carrots
BISTRO: Chicken cobb salad
FRIDAY — Cheeseburger, tater tots, Mandarin oranges
BISTRO: Cold pizza
~~~~~~~~~~~~~
LMMS/LMHS BREAKFAST WEEK #2
MONDAY — Chocolate filled Crescents
TUESDAY — Ham, egg and cheese muffinwich
WEDNESDAY — Pancake sausage wrap
THURSDAY — Breakfast pizza
FRIDAY - French toast sticks
~~~~~~~~~~~~~
MIDDLE/HIGH SCHOOL LUNCH
MONDAY — Hot dogs on a whole grain bun
TUESDAY — Fish sticks, potato wedges
WEDNESDAY — Beef tacos, refried beans
THURSDAY — Pizza hot dish, steamed carrots
FRIDAY — Beef stir fry, brown rice
