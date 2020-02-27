LAKESIDE LUTHERAN HIGH SCHOOL
MONDAY — Warrior burger or Brazilian Bossa-Nova chicken
TUESDAY — Pulled pork sandwich or turkey and cheese
WEDNESDAY — Pork chop over mashed potatoes or meatball marinara sub
THURSDAY — Chicken nuggets or fruit and yogurt parfait
FRIDAY — Pizza choice
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.