LM HEAD START BREAKFAST
White milk served daily with each meal
MONDAY — Yogurt and granola, pears
TUESDAY — Hot ham and cheese on a whole grain roll, apple juice
WEDNESDAY — Multigrain Cheerios, string cheese
THURSDAY — Whole grain waffles, banana
~~~~~~~~~~~~~
LM HEAD START LUNCH
White milk served daily with each meal
MONDAY — Chicken fingers
TUESDAY — Nachos
WEDNESDAY — Eggs
THURSDAY — Whole grain pizza sticks
~~~~~~~~~~~~~
BREAKFAST AFTER THE BELL
Includes fruit and juice choice and milk
MONDAY — Frosted flakes, wholegrain snack
TUESDAY — Blueberry pancakes, apple slices
WEDNESDAY — Ultimate breakfast round, watermelon raisins
THURSDAY — Go-gurt stick, whole grain snack, banana
FRIDAY — Cinnamon toast crunch, whole grain snack
~~~~~~~~~~~~~
LAKE MILLS SCHOOL DISTRICT LUNCH
MONDAY — Chicken fingers
BISTRO: Ham and cheese rollups
TUESDAY — Nachos
BISTRO: Build your own pizza box
WEDNESDAY — Eggs, tater tots
BISTRO: Chicken Ceasar salad
THURSDAY — Pizza sticks
BISTRO: Turkey and provolone sub
FRIDAY — ES Hamburgers, MS & HS Chicken Teriyaki
BISTRO: Pretzel sticks and cheese cubes
~~~~~~~~~~~~~
LMMS/LMHS BREAKFAST
On the Move Breakfast Bags: 1 - Variety of cereal, PBJ Uncrustable or Muffin - all include fruit and milk
WEEK #2
MONDAY — Chocolate filled Crescents
TUESDAY — Ham, egg and cheese muffinwich
WEDNESDAY — Pancake sausage wrap
THURSDAY — Breakfast pizza
FRIDAY — French toast sticks
~~~~~~~~~~~~~
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.