LM HEAD START BREAKFAST

White milk served daily with each meal

MONDAY — Yogurt and granola, pears

TUESDAY — Hot ham and cheese on a whole grain roll, apple juice

WEDNESDAY — Multigrain Cheerios, string cheese

THURSDAY — Whole grain waffles, banana

~~~~~~~~~~~~~

LM HEAD START LUNCH

White milk served daily with each meal

MONDAY — Chicken fingers

TUESDAY — Nachos

WEDNESDAY — Eggs

THURSDAY — Whole grain pizza sticks

~~~~~~~~~~~~~

BREAKFAST AFTER THE BELL

Includes fruit and juice choice and milk

MONDAY — Frosted flakes, wholegrain snack

TUESDAY — Blueberry pancakes, apple slices

WEDNESDAY — Ultimate breakfast round, watermelon raisins

THURSDAY — Go-gurt stick, whole grain snack, banana

FRIDAY — Cinnamon toast crunch, whole grain snack

~~~~~~~~~~~~~

LAKE MILLS SCHOOL DISTRICT LUNCH

MONDAY — Chicken fingers

BISTRO: Ham and cheese rollups

TUESDAY — Nachos

BISTRO: Build your own pizza box

WEDNESDAY — Eggs, tater tots

BISTRO: Chicken Ceasar salad

THURSDAY — Pizza sticks

BISTRO: Turkey and provolone sub

FRIDAY — ES Hamburgers, MS & HS Chicken Teriyaki

BISTRO: Pretzel sticks and cheese cubes

~~~~~~~~~~~~~

LMMS/LMHS BREAKFAST

On the Move Breakfast Bags: 1 - Variety of cereal, PBJ Uncrustable or Muffin - all include fruit and milk

WEEK #2

MONDAY — Chocolate filled Crescents

TUESDAY — Ham, egg and cheese muffinwich

WEDNESDAY — Pancake sausage wrap

THURSDAY — Breakfast pizza

FRIDAY — French toast sticks

~~~~~~~~~~~~~

