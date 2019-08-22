MONDAY — Escalloped potatoes and ham casserole, corn, cantaloupe slice, vanilla pudding, sliced bread
TUESDAY — Liver and onions, baked potato, peas and pearl onions, applesauce, carrot cake with cream cheese frosting, dinner roll
WEDNESDAY — Baked chicken, twice baked potato, copper penny salad, pineapple tidbits, raspberry sherbet, sliced bread
THURSDAY — Baked spaghetti, mixed Italian salad, pear slices, butterscotch pudding, French bread
FRIDAY — Chopped steak in burgundy mushroom sauce, mashed potatoes, carrots, petite banana, cookie, sliced bread
• Coffee, bread and milk are served with each meal.
Seniors wishing to eat at any senior dining site must call Lake Mills City Hall 920-648-2919 one day in advance between 10 a.m. and 12 p.m. The site is located in the Lake Mills Municipal Building. The caterer is Feil’s Catering. Donation amount is $4.
