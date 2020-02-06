JC Senior Dining
Feb. 10 - Feb. 14
MONDAY — Roast pork loin, mashed potatoes, red cabbage, applesauce cake, pear slices, sliced bread
TUESDAY — Cranberry kraut meatballs, white bean salad, California blend vegetables, Mandarin orange gelatin
WEDNESDAY — Baked chicken, twice baked potato style potato, copper penny salad, tapioca pudding, apple slices, sliced bread
THURSDAY — BBQ pork cutlet, red beans and rice, broccoli cuts, petite banana, carrot cake, dinner roll
FRIDAY — Salisbury steak, mashed potatoes, peas and carrots, peach slices, fudge brownie, sliced bread
• Coffee, bread and milk are served with each meal.
Seniors wishing to eat at any senior dining site must call Lake Mills City Hall 920-648-2919 one day in advance between 10 a.m. and 12 p.m. The site is located in the Lake Mills Municipal Building. The caterer is Feil’s Catering. Donation amount is $4.25
