LAKESIDE LUTHERAN H.S.
MONDAY — Salisbury steak or chicken stir fry
TUESDAY — Turkey and gravy or mac and cheese
WEDNESDAY — Sub sandwich or chicken cordon bleu sandwich
THURSDAY — Chicken fajitas or cheesy grillwurst
FRIDAY — Cheese quesadillas or Fiestada pizza
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.