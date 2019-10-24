LM HEAD START BREAKFAST

White milk served daily with each meal

MONDAY — Whole grain breakfast bar, applesauce

TUESDAY — Whole grain cereal cornflakes and cheese cubes

WEDNESDAY — Banana muffin, peaches

THURSDAY — Whole grain toast, applesauce

~~~~~~~~~~~~~

LM ELEMENTARY SCHOOL BREAKFAST

Includes fruit and juice choice and milk

MONDAY— Cereal breakfast bar and Gogurt

TUESDAY — Mini cinnamon rolls

WEDNESDAY — Whole grain dunker donut

THURSDAY — French Toast sticks with warm cinnamon apples

FRIDAY — Not available at press time

~~~~~~~~~~~~~

LM HEAD START LUNCH

White milk served daily with each meal

MONDAY — Chicken nuggets, potato smiles, roasted broccoli, peaches

TUESDAY — Mini corn dog, baked beans,mixed fruit

WEDNESDAY — Spaghetti and meat sauce, Italian blend vegetables, pineapple

THURSDAY — Mac and cheese, corn muffin, applesauce, peas

~~~~~~~~~~~~~

LM ELEMENTARY LUNCH

MONDAY — Chicken nuggets, potato smiles, roasted broccoli, peaches

BISTRO: Cold pizza

TUESDAY — Mini corn dogs, baked beans, mixed fruit

BISTRO: Roast beef roll ups

WEDNESDAY — Spaghetti and marinara, Italian blend vegetable, garlic breadstick, applesauce

BISTRO: Triple cheese sandwich

THURSDAY — Monster mac and cheese, candy corn muffin, ghostly grapes, petrified peas

BISTRO: Ham and cheese sub

FRIDAY — Not available at press time

~~~~~~~~~~~~~

LMMS/LMHS BREAKFAST WEEK #1

MONDAY — Mini cini’s

TUESDAY — Egg & cheese biscuit

WEDNESDAY — Breakfast burrito

THURSDAY — Toasted cherry frudal

FRIDAY — Sausage and cheese bagel

~~~~~~~~~~~~~

MIDDLE/HIGH SCHOOL LUNCH

MONDAY — Chicken nuggets, French fries, roasted broccoli, dinner roll, peaches

TUESDAY — Mini corn dogs, baked beans, coleslaw, grape tomatoes, mixed fruit

WEDNESDAY — Spaghetti and marinara sauce, Italian blend vegetable, garlic breadstick, applesauce

THURSDAY — Monster mac and cheese, candy corn muffin, ghostly grapes, petrified peas

FRIDAY— Not available at press time

