LM HEAD START BREAKFAST
White milk served daily with each meal
MONDAY — Whole grain breakfast bar, applesauce
TUESDAY — Whole grain cereal cornflakes and cheese cubes
WEDNESDAY — Banana muffin, peaches
THURSDAY — Whole grain toast, applesauce
~~~~~~~~~~~~~
LM ELEMENTARY SCHOOL BREAKFAST
Includes fruit and juice choice and milk
MONDAY— Cereal breakfast bar and Gogurt
TUESDAY — Mini cinnamon rolls
WEDNESDAY — Whole grain dunker donut
THURSDAY — French Toast sticks with warm cinnamon apples
FRIDAY — Not available at press time
~~~~~~~~~~~~~
LM HEAD START LUNCH
White milk served daily with each meal
MONDAY — Chicken nuggets, potato smiles, roasted broccoli, peaches
TUESDAY — Mini corn dog, baked beans,mixed fruit
WEDNESDAY — Spaghetti and meat sauce, Italian blend vegetables, pineapple
THURSDAY — Mac and cheese, corn muffin, applesauce, peas
~~~~~~~~~~~~~
LM ELEMENTARY LUNCH
MONDAY — Chicken nuggets, potato smiles, roasted broccoli, peaches
BISTRO: Cold pizza
TUESDAY — Mini corn dogs, baked beans, mixed fruit
BISTRO: Roast beef roll ups
WEDNESDAY — Spaghetti and marinara, Italian blend vegetable, garlic breadstick, applesauce
BISTRO: Triple cheese sandwich
THURSDAY — Monster mac and cheese, candy corn muffin, ghostly grapes, petrified peas
BISTRO: Ham and cheese sub
FRIDAY — Not available at press time
~~~~~~~~~~~~~
LMMS/LMHS BREAKFAST WEEK #1
MONDAY — Mini cini’s
TUESDAY — Egg & cheese biscuit
WEDNESDAY — Breakfast burrito
THURSDAY — Toasted cherry frudal
FRIDAY — Sausage and cheese bagel
~~~~~~~~~~~~~
MIDDLE/HIGH SCHOOL LUNCH
MONDAY — Chicken nuggets, French fries, roasted broccoli, dinner roll, peaches
TUESDAY — Mini corn dogs, baked beans, coleslaw, grape tomatoes, mixed fruit
WEDNESDAY — Spaghetti and marinara sauce, Italian blend vegetable, garlic breadstick, applesauce
THURSDAY — Monster mac and cheese, candy corn muffin, ghostly grapes, petrified peas
FRIDAY— Not available at press time
