MONDAY — Roast pork loin, mashed potatoes, green beans, fruited gelatin, ice cream cup, sliced bread
TUESDAY — Pepper steak, baby red potatoes, Chinese Ramen salad, pineapple tidbits, sugar cookie, dinner roll
WEDNESDAY — Baked chicken, garlic mashed potatoes, cucumber salad, plum halves, chocolate pudding, sliced bread
THURSDAY — Beef frank on a bun, calico bean casserole, California blend vegetables, apple slices, fudge brownie
FRIDAY — Chopped steak in burgundy mushroom sauce, mashed potatoes, baby carrots, petite banana, chocolate raspberry torte, sliced bread.
