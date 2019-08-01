Aug. 5-9
MONDAY — Pork Jaegerschnitzel, mashed potatoes, carrots, plum halves, ambrosia dessert, slice bread
TUESDAY — Hungarian goulash casserole, tossed salad, fruit cocktail, chocolate cloud torte, dinner roll
WEDNESDAY — Salisbury steak, mashed potatoes, corn, pear slices, Butterfinger torte, sliced bread
THURSDAY — Bratwurst on a bun, baked beans, health slaw, petite banana, ice cream cup
FRIDAY — Swedish meatballs, mashed potatoes, peas and carrots, pineapple tidbits, egg custard pie, sliced bread
• Coffee, bread and milk are served with each meal.
Seniors wishing to eat at any senior dining site must call Lake Mills City Hall 920-648-2919 .
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.