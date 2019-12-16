City of Jefferson

12/15/201 Adult Male Blue Brindle White Dog Bulldog Mix # 380069

Township of Concord

12/13/201 Kitten Male Brown Tabby White Kitten DSH # 380059

Township of Hebron

12/11/201 Adult Unknown Gender Grey Tabby Cat DSH # 380009

12/12/201 Adult Female Lynx Point Cat Siamese Mix # 380039

Township of Jefferson

12/13/201 Kitten Female Black White Kitten DSH # 380049

Township of Oakland

12/11/201 Adult Female Black Cat DSH # 380029

Township of Palmyra

12/9 /2019 Kitten Male Black Kitten DSH # 37995

12/9 /2019 Kitten Female Brown Tabby Kitten DSH # 37996

12/9 /2019 Kitten Female Brown Tabby Kitten DSH # 37997

