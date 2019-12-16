City of Jefferson
12/15/201 Adult Male Blue Brindle White Dog Bulldog Mix # 380069
Township of Concord
12/13/201 Kitten Male Brown Tabby White Kitten DSH # 380059
Township of Hebron
12/11/201 Adult Unknown Gender Grey Tabby Cat DSH # 380009
12/12/201 Adult Female Lynx Point Cat Siamese Mix # 380039
Township of Jefferson
12/13/201 Kitten Female Black White Kitten DSH # 380049
Township of Oakland
12/11/201 Adult Female Black Cat DSH # 380029
Township of Palmyra
12/9 /2019 Kitten Male Black Kitten DSH # 37995
12/9 /2019 Kitten Female Brown Tabby Kitten DSH # 37996
12/9 /2019 Kitten Female Brown Tabby Kitten DSH # 37997
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.