Township of Lake Mills
12/1 /2019 Adult Male Brown Tabby White Cat DSH # 37970 left ear tip
City of Fort Atkinson
11/29/201 Adult Male Gray Tabby White Cat DSH # 379669
11/29/201 Young Adult Male Black Smoke Cat DMH # 379679
Township of Hebron
11/30/201 Puppy Male Black and Tan Puppy GSD # 379699
Township of Jefferson
11/25/201 Adult Female Brown Tabby Cat DSH # 379599
11/29/201 Adult Female Tortabby Cat DLH # 379659
11/29/201 Adult Female Tri Dog mix # 37968
