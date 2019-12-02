Township of Lake Mills

12/1 /2019 Adult Male Brown Tabby White Cat DSH # 37970 left ear tip

City of Fort Atkinson

11/29/201 Adult Male Gray Tabby White Cat DSH # 379669

11/29/201 Young Adult Male Black Smoke Cat DMH # 379679

Township of Hebron

11/30/201 Puppy Male Black and Tan Puppy GSD # 379699

Township of Jefferson

11/25/201 Adult Female Brown Tabby Cat DSH # 379599

11/29/201 Adult Female Tortabby Cat DLH # 379659

11/29/201 Adult Female Tri Dog mix # 37968

