City of Fort Atkinson

11/8 /2019 Adult Female Brown Tabby White Cat DSH # 37913

11/8 /2019 Adult Female White Brown Tabby Cat DSH # 37912

11/8 /2019 Adult Male Orange Tabby White Cat DSH # 37910City of Jefferson

11/8 /2019 Kitten Male Black Kitten DSH # 37911

11/9 /2019 Adult Female Brown Tabby White Cat DSH # 37914

11/9 /2019 Young Adult Male white brindle Dog Pit mix # 37915

Township of Oakland

11/7 /2019 Kitten Female tortabby Kitten DSH # 37909

Township of Sullivan

11/5 /2019 Kitten Female brown tabby Kitten DSH # 37907Village of Johnson Creek

11/4 /2019 Adult Unknown Gender black white Cat DSH # 37905

