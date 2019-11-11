City of Fort Atkinson
11/8 /2019 Adult Female Brown Tabby White Cat DSH # 37913
11/8 /2019 Adult Female White Brown Tabby Cat DSH # 37912
11/8 /2019 Adult Male Orange Tabby White Cat DSH # 37910City of Jefferson
11/8 /2019 Kitten Male Black Kitten DSH # 37911
11/9 /2019 Adult Female Brown Tabby White Cat DSH # 37914
11/9 /2019 Young Adult Male white brindle Dog Pit mix # 37915
Township of Oakland
11/7 /2019 Kitten Female tortabby Kitten DSH # 37909
Township of Sullivan
11/5 /2019 Kitten Female brown tabby Kitten DSH # 37907Village of Johnson Creek
11/4 /2019 Adult Unknown Gender black white Cat DSH # 37905
