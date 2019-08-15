For more info. contact the shelter at 920-674-2048
City of Lake Mills
8 /5 /2019 Kitten Male orange tabby Kitten DSH # 37596
8 /6 /2019 Puppy Male tan white Puppy Mix # 37599
Township of Lake Mills
8 /11/2019 Kitten Female black white Kitten DMH # 37613
Village of Johnson Creek
8 /5 /2019 Adult Male brown tabby Cat DSH # 37595City of Fort Atkinson
8 /6 /2019 Adult Unknown Gender black Cat DMH # 37598
8 /7 /2019 Young Adult Female Gray White Cat DSH # 37607
Township of Oakland
8 /8 /2019 Adult Unknown Gender Grey and White Cat DSH # 376088 /11/2019 Adult Female white Dog Maltese mix # 37612
Village of Sullivan
8 /6 /2019 Adult Female torti white Cat DSH # 37597
